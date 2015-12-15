CIO Once Again Adds Cobalt Iron to Its List of 10 Best Cyber Security Companies

LAWRENCE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CIO–Cobalt Iron today announced that for the second year in a row it has been named one of CIO’s 10 Best Cyber Security Companies of 2022. This distinction is thanks to the Cobalt Iron Compass® enterprise SaaS backup platform, which delivers intelligent data backup at massive scale while making the backup infrastructure impervious to cyberattacks.

According to CIO’s review, “The Compass data protection platform delivers the highest levels of security in a simple-to-deploy and easy-to-manage solution, ensuring that data will be available when and where it is needed. Compass’ robust workflow integration results in backup operations that are securely consolidated within the enterprise’s IT operations — a characteristic that also delivers higher levels of visibility for the backup procedures. … Compass’ ace in the hole: providing real-time cybersecurity for cloud-based data backup solutions.”

Compass software automates and optimizes organizations’ backup functions, infrastructure, orchestration activities, and software currency. One of the biggest differentiators for Compass is its built-in security. Compass Cyber Shield™ technology, included in every deployment at no extra charge, offers incomparable security such as containment by design, backup data immutability, logical and physical air gaps, and extensive auditing and data governance, which is made stronger through analytics.

The Compass solution protects backup data and operations by completely restricting access to all components of the backup infrastructure. No user or administrator logins exist for the backup server, operating system, backup software, backup database, or storage. All management is handled by policy and channeled through the Compass Commander™ user interface. This approach eliminates nearly all cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the backup estate.

“We created Compass to eliminate the complexity of the backup environment while placing cybersecurity front and center,” said Richard Spurlock, Cobalt Iron CEO, and founder. “Our customers appreciate our simplified management of backup with Compass enhanced protection against cyber threats with our Cyber Shield. We’re grateful to CIO for recognizing what our customers experience every day. By including us in this list, CIO acknowledges the excellent work of the Cobalt Iron teams and is spreading the word to the IT community.”

