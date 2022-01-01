KIOXIA America Highlights Storage Solutions from the Edge to the Cloud at HPE Discover 2022

KIOXIA SSDs Bring Performance and New Form Factors to Enable Digital Transformation’s Next Wave

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Next week at HPE Discover 2022, KIOXIA America, Inc. will showcase its broad lineup of next-gen, flash-based solid state drives (SSDs) that are optimizing Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)solutions – and paving the way for the next wave of digital transformation. KIOXIA has been collaborating withHPE to create best-in-class storage solutions for years, and the company’s products enable a broad range of HPE solutions, from mobile to data center to enterprise. These products include a new class of SAS SSDs that bring unprecedented speeds to SAS-equipped architectures, PCIe 5.0 NVMe® SSDs that double the performance of PCIe 4.0 SSDs1 and new form factors that enable high performance and density.





In addition to live demos, KIOXIA will conduct two breakout sessions focusing on its new products and its longstanding collaboration with HPE that showcases the companies’ leadership in storage technology. These presentations will take place on June 28th at 3:30 p.m. and June 29th at 5:00 p.m. (Session ID: BB5285).

Product and technology demonstrations will be given in the KIOXIA booth #306 on the show floor at the Venetian® Resort from June 28 – 30 and include:

CD7 Series EDSFF E3.S Data Center NVMe SSDs running MongoDB ® on HPE ProLiant servers – in one of the first public demonstrations of an E3.S drive. EDSFF E3 specifications were developed by leading companies that include HPE and KIOXIA to optimize SSD designs for capacity, power, performance, and thermal/cooling – and to replace legacy 2.5” form factor SSDs.

PM6 Series 24G SAS and RM6 Series Value SAS SSDs running VMware ® vSAN™ workloads on HPE ProLiant DL380 servers. KIOXIA RM6 drives deliver high performance and reliability at a price point targeting SATA SSDs.

running VMware vSAN™ workloads on HPE ProLiant DL380 servers. KIOXIA RM6 drives deliver high performance and reliability at a price point targeting SATA SSDs. CM6 Series Enterprise NVMe SSDs (with FIPS 140-3 security module validation) running with encryption on an HPE Alletra™ array.

Additional demos and more information on the entire breadth of KIOXIA products and solutions can be found in the company’s 3D virtual booth: https://www.vrexhibitdesign.com/AEM/kioxia/HPE22/index.htm.

“Unlocking server and storage potential from the edge to the cloud requires maximizing performance and efficiency,” commented Neville Ichhaporia, vice president of SSD marketing and product management, KIOXIA America, Inc. “Together, HPE and KIOXIA provide customers with fast, secure, reliable, and efficient storage solutions to modernize their data centers and adopt a more ‘data first’ approach.”

KIOXIA is also the exclusive sponsor of the HPE Discover 2022 Celebration.

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people’s lives and expand society’s horizons. The company’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers. For more information, please visit KIOXIA.com.

© 2022 KIOXIA America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable KIOXIA product specifications.

Notes:

1: From 16 gigatransfers per second (GT/s) to 32GT/s.

