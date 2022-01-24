Clark County Public Schools Add Suite of PowerSchool Unified Talent™ Solutions to Simplify and Automate Teacher Hiring, Onboarding, and Training Processes

Kentucky school district expands its use of PowerSchool solutions to create efficiencies across multiple departments

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Clark County Public Schools (CCPS) in Winchester, KY has added a suite of PowerSchool Unified Talent™ solutions to simplify and automate all aspects of hiring, onboarding, evaluations, and professional development for teachers. The latest suite of solutions added includes PowerSchool Unified Talent™ Employee Records, PowerSchool Unified Talent™ Perform, PowerSchool Unified Talent™ Professional Learning, PowerSchool Unified Talent™ Applicant Tracking, PowerSchool Unified Talent™ SmartFind Express, and PowerSchool Unified Talent™ SchoolSpring Job Board. CCPS is currently completing its implementation of the solutions, which will provide a unified system for talent management, onboarding, and personalized professional development, among other benefits.

“As both a former educator and current administrator, I truly appreciate the importance of having a unified and effective solution for HR processes,” said Julie Bonfield, Chief Academic Officer and Assistant Superintendent, Clark County Public Schools. “We discovered PowerSchool while researching the options for fully unified education technology solutions so we could move away from using multiple databases and platforms across departments. PowerSchool is already bringing a new cohesiveness to the district, and we look forward to increased districtwide efficiencies once all the solutions are fully implemented.”

CCPS had a positive experience with its prior use of the PowerSchool Applicant Tracking solution, which helped solidify its decision to move forward with an expanded suite of PowerSchool Unified Talent™ solutions. The goal was to simplify and automate all CCPS processes with a singular provider to enable easier integrations and a more intuitive process for staff.

“The automation of workflow processes between the Finance and Human Resource departments will allow for faster processing of employee onboarding and payroll set up. The need to shuffle papers between our departments and the constant filing of documents will no longer be necessary as everything will now be easily accessible electronically,” said Aleisha Ellis, Director of Finance for CCPS.

The impact of these PowerSchool solutions has been felt across multiple departments at CCPS from Finance to Human Resources and beyond. Department leaders noted immediate benefits from the implementation of the solutions.

“Clark County is excited about the additional recruiting opportunities that SchoolSpring Job Board will provide. Additionally, the unification across the district in all our processes and providing professional learning aligned with our goals will help us retain the best staff,” added Tammy Parrish, Ph.D., Director of Human Resources for CCPS.

PowerSchool’s Unified Talent™ suite of solutions are designed to enable districts like CCPS to find new staff, properly train them, and retain them for the long-term. The combination of SchoolSpring, Applicant Tracking, and Records helps CCPS accelerate hiring by 50 percent while retaining effective educators with professional development and online evaluations. PowerSchool can help reduce administrative burdens up to 80% with easy-to-use integrated solutions.

“Clark County Public Schools made a great decision in expanding their suite of PowerSchool Unified Talent solutions,” said Craig Greenseid, Chief Revenue Officer, PowerSchool. “The process of finding qualified teachers, onboarding them, elevating their skills, and ultimately retaining them is a challenge for schools nationwide. But through the PowerSchool solutions deployed now at CCPS, we’re confident the district will be able to successfully address these challenges and continue to flourish.”

Clark County Public Schools are located in Winchester, KY, 20 miles east of Lexington. The district serves more than 5,000 students in Pre-K through 12th grade. CCPS offers a Migrant Education Program, a Digital Learning Hub, as well as a robust athletics program.

For more information about the PowerSchool Unified Talent™ suite of solutions, visit https://www.powerschool.com/solutions/unified-talent/.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 14,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PWSC-C

Contacts

Madeline Willman



[email protected]

(503) 443-7155