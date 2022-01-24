MRP and ServiceNow to Present at Upcoming #B2BMX: Next-Level ABM Conference

Standalone MRP session helps enterprise marketers crack the code on leveraging account-based intelligent insights to drive superior ABM programs that exceed revenue goals

ServiceNow case study presentation provides actionable ABM strategies for enterprise and high-growth organizations

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MRP, the only enterprise-class account-based sales and marketing platform, today announced that ServiceNow will present a case study, “Increasing Speed to Revenue with Insight-Driven ABM”, at the upcoming virtual B2BMX: Next-Level ABM event. The session takes place on Tuesday, June 7 from 3:30 – 4:00 pm EDT.

In addition, MRP will host “Beyond Intent: Harnessing Next-Gen AI To Advance Your ABM Strategies” on Wednesday, June 8 from 2:15 – 2:45 pm EDT. The interactive strategy session will help enterprise marketers achieve growth and performance from ABM programs in complex operating environments.

MRP’s CMO Mark Ogne will share an insider’s view of how to leverage everything from intent data to predictive analytics for a more informed, more connected, more contextual world of account-based intelligence. Drawing on real-world successes of data-first full-funnel engagement strategies, the session will empower attendees to:

Pinpoint how today’s intent data can help — and hurt — ABM decisions;

Identify actionable insights, and learn what it takes to action it;

Gain a competitive advantage with the latest advancements in machine learning;

Learn what multidimensional Account Intelligence looks like;

Fill current data gaps using advanced account profiling indicators.

“Actionable insights are the fuel for high-performing sales and marketing teams. However, too many operate, unknowingly, on incomplete and incorrect information. Confusing best practices drive many to make critical business decisions based on isolated or incomplete data sets,” said Mark Ogne, CMO of MRP. “It’s our mission to give revenue teams the tools and power necessary to make the most-informed decisions and wisest investments. This session offers a crash course in unpacking industry misinformation regarding mass market intent data, and how AI/machine learning and predictive analytics can supercharge ROI from ABM investment.”

A platinum sponsor of B2BMX: Next-Level ABM, MRP is proud of its ongoing commitment to helping the enterprise marketing community achieve new levels of ABM success. In addition to the session, MRP will offer attendees on-demand access to The Role of ABM Technologies in the Enterprise webinar with Forrester Principal Analyst Malachi Threadgill, which takes place Tuesday, June 7 from 2:30 – 3:30 PM ET, as well as recent proprietary research and an interactive RFP-building tool for enterprise organizations. Marketers will also receive access to the most recent Forrester New Wave™: Account-Based Marketing Platforms, Q1 2022, where MRP was named a leader and recognized for its broad engagement capabilities, global reach, and suitability for large enterprises.

