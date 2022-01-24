Tickets now on Sale for Tech Tackles Cancer 2022

TTC Raises Over $200K With Three Weeks Remaining Until June 21 Event

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Hack/Reduce, a non-profit focused on creating talent and technologies for Boston’s big data-driven economy, today announced tickets are now on sale for the Tech Tackles Cancer (TTC) charity event being held on June 21, 2022, at the Sinclair in Cambridge from 6-10 pm ET. The fundraiser has raised over $200K with three weeks to go.

TTC is harnessing the power of the Boston technology community to raise awareness and funds supporting pediatric cancer causes. Since 2012, TTC has raised more than $2M in donations for organizations focused on pediatric cancer treatment and research, including St. Baldrick’s and One Mission. The event will feature 14 executives performing a single song backed by Boston-based Tony Savarino and the Savtones.

The confirmed lineup of featured performers for Tech Tackles Cancer 2022 include:

Featured performers are competing to raise the most money for the cause. Awards will be given to the highest fundraiser, the best performance and the best stage presence. Following the competition, there will be special performances by guest bands including Stage 8 (the Pure Storage house band) and The Brothers Project.

Josh Epstein, executive chair of TTC said, “We are excited at how well TTC is being received by the Boston community – both the technology and rock and roll communities. It feels good to see so many companies and individuals rallying around this important cause.”

Please visit techtacklesx.org for information on sponsorships and donations. To purchase tickets, click here.

