Clearmind Medicine Announces Positive Pre-Clinical Results for Cocaine Addiction Treatment

VANCOUVER, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND), (OTC Pink: CMNDF), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the “company“), a biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major undertreated health problems, today announced positive pre-clinical results for its treatment for cocaine addiction using MEAI, its novel psychedelic molecule.

“This exciting research on MEAI could go a long way in helping those who need it,” said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, Clearmind’s Chief Executive Officer. “While effective treatments for opioid addictions have been available, this could be the first dedicated treatment for cocaine addiction, which is a global crisis.”

The pre-clinical trial, led by Professor Gal Yadid and his team, from the Gonda Multidisciplinary Brain Research Center located at Bar Ilan University (Ramat Gan, Israel), was designed to evaluate possible reward-like effects of MEAI, on male Sprague-Dawley rats based on the Conditioned Place Preference (CPP*) model.

Rats previously conditioned with cocaine received either cocaine (at 15mg/kg) or MEAI at doses of 2.5, 5, 10 and 20 mg/kg. Rats treated with MEAI spent less time in the compartment associated with cocaine. Results suggest a potential role for MEAI in abolishing cocaine-induced conditioned place preference and eliminating heightened craving, and that the compound was not itself addictive. The 5 mg/kg dose was found the most effective dose and selected for further study.

The results followed Clearmind’s recent news regarding filing a provisional patent application related to cocaine addiction.

“Once again, MEAI has shown the potential to become a game changer in the field of addiction treatments” Zuloff- Shani added. “We intend to further explore the potential of MEAI as an anti-cocaine addiction treatment.”

*A testing method by which the animals learned to associate between reward and an environmental cue

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a new biotech company focused on the discovery and development of safe and novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to treat alcohol use disorder and other pressing health challenges.

The Israeli- Canadian company holds several patents for the non-hallucinogenic compound MEAI (5-methoxy-2-aminoindane, a novel psychoactive substance). The company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Clearmind has established a research collaboration with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Bar Ilan University. The partnerships aim to expand its R&D capabilities and discover new candidate treatments for other mental health issues.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “CMND”, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0” and on the OTC pink under the symbol “CMNDF”.

