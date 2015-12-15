CloudChat (CC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – June 14, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CloudChat (CC) on June 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Looking for solutions to user privacy and security issues through blockchain technology, CloudChat (CC) provides one of the industry’s best choices for blockchain anonymous instant chat, while exploring in the fields of DeFi, NFT, and Metaverse. Its native token CC has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on June 14, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing CloudChat

CloudChat (CC) is a platform that provides users with a safe social life service. Through CC, users can easily chat with friends around the world and share their unique and interesting perspectives. They can also use pictures and videos to share their life in the circle of friends or the world, enabling them to show themselves to the world without worrying about privacy being leaked.

Using the most advanced encryption technology, CloudChat ensures end-user privacy and social security. It protects users’ messages, files, etc. from hackers, with message being encrypted and highly self-destructive. In addition, CloudChat syncs chat history across all devices for users, and provides unlimited storage for their files so that they will never lose them. Besides, there are also groups and a variety of high-quality content channels supported by CloudChat.

Furthermore, CloudChat is exploring in the fields of DeFi, NFT, and Metaverse, and will also create more ecological applications based on DeFi, NFT, and Metaverse virtual reality, promote the implementation of more scenarios, and bring more to global users and players.

The blockchain social network established by CloudChat allows users to run nodes on their own devices to access network nodes and real-time interconnection between nodes. It has established a completely different operation mode from traditional social networks: returning the control of user data and information to individuals, and providing incentives for contributing users.

The CloudChat team has strong social industry resources and maintains good relations with multiple regulatory agencies. With the advantageous resources of the market, industry, team and users, coupled with the unique design of the main chain and token system, the CloudChat team has put forward a new vision for the social industry, which will definitely break through the existing shackles and achieve rapid development.

About CC Token

The CC token is the basic currency of the CloudChat ecosystem. It incentivizes the majority of users to participate in asset transactions in the network, supports all kinds of consensus, and will provide basic payment functions for the entire platform and serve the ecosystem.

The total supply of CC is 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for private placement, 25% is provided for public offering, 10% will be used for adding liquidity, 45% is allocated for CC application ecosystem, 5% is allocated to the developer wallet, 2% is allocated to the airdrop wallet, and the rest 3% is allocated to the marketing wallet.

The CC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on June 14, 2022, investors who are interested in CloudChat investment can easily buy and sell CC token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

