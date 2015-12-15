Luxtto (LXTO) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – June 14, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Luxtto (LXTO) on June 13, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LXTO/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Utilizing the power of blockchain, Luxtto (LXTO) builds a travel ecosystem where users can earn coins by winning lotto for free luxury tour and high amount travel expense based on their contributions. Its native token LXTO has been listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on June 13, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Luxtto

Luxtto is a travel ecosystem and platform targeting to be dominant in highly luxurious travel market. Through Luxtto, users can travel luxurious places as usual and win lotto for free luxurious tour and high amount travel expense based on their contributions.

By introducing the blockchain ERC-20 protocol and governance, Luxtto eliminates all the shortcomings of the existing travel reservation/information sharing platform so that users’ evaluation of travel products can be provided fairly and transparently.

In the Luxtto platform, the most attention is paid to the complex implementation of the existing travel platform and the lottery. By analyzing the real-time data provided by users of the travel platform, a random method and contribution weighted shuffling (mixed with contribution weighted analysis) are implemented so that anyone can post a post, use a travel product to post a review, and perform all activities such as rating.

In addition, Luxtto is designed to provide fair publicity opportunities to all product providers, and to develop proper travel package by accurately matching information on good travel packages and users’ preferences to tour guides, who are on-site personnel. Combining blockchain ERC-20 and other cutting-edge technologies, it is designed to be an attractive platform for all participants (users, guides, and product providers) by providing vouchers for free use of the world’s best overseas travel destinations and coins that can be used casually at the travel destinations in the form of a lottery.

About LXTO Token

Designed to provide maximum benefits to users, as well as maximum benefits to organizations and companies that support business, Luxtto (LXTO) aims to realize a true global luxurious tour tokenomic through ERC-20 based consensus nodes.

The total supply of LXTO is 200 million (i.e. 200,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for token sale, 40% is provided for travel vouchers and expenses reserve, 10% will be used for marketing, another 10% is allocated for partnership, another 10% is provided for legal advisory, and the rest 10% is allocated to the team.

The LXTO token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on June 13, 2022, investors who are interested in Luxtto investment can easily buy and sell LXTO token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

