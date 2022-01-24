Clover to Participate in Credit Suisse Asia Healthcare Corporate Day

SHANGHAI, China, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Clover; HKEX: 02197), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines and biologic therapeutic candidates, today announced its participation in Credit Suisse’s Asia Healthcare Corporate Day, June 14-16, 2022.

Details of the conference and management participation are as follows:   

Credit Suisse Asia Healthcare Corporate Day 2022
One-on-one and small group meetings: June 14 – 16, 2022
Participants: Management team and IR
For more information, please contact your Credit Suisse representative.

About Clover Biopharmaceuticals 
Clover Biopharmaceuticals is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing novel vaccines and biologic therapeutic candidates. The Trimer-Tag™ technology platform is a product development platform for the creation of novel vaccines and biologic therapies. Clover leveraged the Trimer-Tag™ technology platform to become a COVID-19 vaccine developer and created SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) to address the COVID-19 pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2. 

For more information, please visit Clover’s website: www.cloverbiopharma.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Clover Biopharmaceuticals:

Cindy Min 
SVP, Public Affairs 
[email protected] 

Naomi Eichenbaum 
VP, Investor Relations 
[email protected]

