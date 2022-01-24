AvePoint Solutions Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

Availability underscores the company’s continued commitment to offer a unified approach to migrate, manage, and protect businesses’ Microsoft investments

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, and 5-time Microsoft Partner of the Year, today announced the announced the availability of four new solutions on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions. By continuing to expand its over 20-year relationship with Microsoft, AvePoint remains committed to making it easier for businesses to secure and manage their digital collaboration data.

The newly added solutions include:

“Our goal is to help make digital work more productive, compliant and secure for every organization,” said John Peluso, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint and Microsoft Regional Director. “By increasing our availability through Microsoft AppSource and our existing presence in Microsoft Azure Marketplace, we aim to help customers on their journey to collaborate with confidence quicker and easier. By speeding up the time from purchase to implementation, we help businesses save valuable time and resources.”

According to McKinsey, B2B decision makers use an average of 10 channels to purchase technology from vendors, which is more than ever before, and over 60% are comfortable procuring technology from digital marketplaces, like Microsoft’s. As a Microsoft approved vendor, AvePoint technology purchased through either Microsoft AppSource or Microsoft Azure Marketplace, where AvePoint solutions are already available, creates a more seamless experience, shortens the purchasing cycle, and helps businesses combat evolving workplace trends quicker. Customers purchasing through these platforms can also utilize the Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC), which encourages customers to utilize their Azure Cloud spend.

“Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business partner solutions that work with the products they already use,” said Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome AvePoint solutions to the growing AppSource ecosystem.”

For more information on AvePoint’s over 20-year partnership with Microsoft, visit the website.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements, and in its subsequent filings made to the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.