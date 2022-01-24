GoTo Resolve Expands Functionality to Further Enhance All-In-One IT Management and Support Solution for SMBs

GoTo Resolve progresses further into Remote Monitoring and Management solution space for small and midsize businesses with new features and updates; announces milestone ten thousand registered accounts

BOSTON, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GoTo, the all-in-one business communications and IT Support platform, today announced new features and Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) capabilities for its recently launched GoTo Resolve product. These features are some of the most critical for businesses looking to keep a pulse on their fleet of endpoints and proactively address issues before they become IT problems. With GoTo’s commitment to enabling small and midsize businesses (SMBs), the company is once again proving, just four months after launching GoTo Resolve, that businesses of all sizes can have secure enterprise-grade remote support tools.

GoTo Resolve Brings More Features, Less Headaches, and a Higher ROI to SMB IT Support Teams

GoTo Resolve was built to address the remote support needs of SMBs at a fraction of the cost of traditional support tools. In addition, GoTo Resolve is easy to deploy and securely manage with a first to market zero trust architecture, conversational ticketing and RMM features such as antivirus capabilities, patch management, alerting and more. For many SMBs, the features built into the new GoTo Resolve – if a business even has them – are spread across multiple providers and are complicated to manage and time consuming to deploy. This often results in IT support teams being much less productive, and an inability to get the right ROI for the functionality that they have purchased. Through the unification of most of the necessary IT tools, GoTo Resolve simplifies the agent experience, at a low or free price point. Furthermore, GoTo Resolve is built on GoTo’s unified admin system and application to combine communication needs with support needs from a single vendor.

“Nearly 20 years ago our company was originally founded because of a need to remotely manage systems. Today’s launch builds on those decades of experience in the remote workspace by combining the most needed Remote Monitoring and Management features into a single product,” said Paddy Srinivasan, Chief Product and Technology Officer, GoTo. “However, GoTo Resolve is more than just a consolidated product, we built this to help our customers stay ahead with a new, modern user experience our customers love, zero trust architecture to keep end-users secure, and a simplified platform that SMBs need. All at a fraction of the cost of other providers. GoTo is truly delivering more for less at a time when productivity and cost effectiveness are needed most.”

GoTo Resolve Builds on Company’s Core Remote IT Management Expertise with New Features:

Background File Manager​: Transfer or manage files on a remote device without the hassle of connecting to the device or disrupting the end user.

Transfer or manage files on a remote device without the hassle of connecting to the device or disrupting the end user. Remote Terminal Access : For agents who want to take actions behind the scenes, remote terminal access offers a fully functional command prompt on deployed devices to take care of most, if not all, administration tasks.

: For agents who want to take actions behind the scenes, remote terminal access offers a fully functional command prompt on deployed devices to take care of most, if not all, administration tasks. Multi-Agent Collaboration : Bring in a second pair of “support” eyes with this feature that will give agents the ability to invite in a second support agent during a remote support session.

: Bring in a second pair of “support” eyes with this feature that will give agents the ability to invite in a second support agent during a remote support session. Antivirus Management​ (expected summer 2022): Easily monitor and manage antivirus software from a single dashboard with the ability to request status updates, view a list of threats, and initiate scans.

(expected summer 2022): Easily monitor and manage antivirus software from a single dashboard with the ability to request status updates, view a list of threats, and initiate scans. Antivirus Software ​ (expected summer 2022): Protect your endpoints from viruses, malware, ransomware, and sophisticated online threats through an add-on partnership with a leading antivirus software provider.

​ (expected summer 2022): Protect your endpoints from viruses, malware, ransomware, and sophisticated online threats through an add-on partnership with a leading antivirus software provider. Patch Management ​ (expected summer 2022): Identify, approve, and deploy patches to one or more devices to keep your software up-to-date and protected against threats without interrupting end users.

​ (expected summer 2022): Identify, approve, and deploy patches to one or more devices to keep your software up-to-date and protected against threats without interrupting end users. Alerting ​ (expected summer 2022): Receive real-time, critical system alerts about computer health or software and hardware changes so you can proactively address potential issues before they become a problem.

10,000 Registered Accounts and Counting

In addition to these new feature enhancements, GoTo today announced that just four months after the product launched, GoTo Resolve already has over 10,000 registered accounts using the service.

These new features are available to all existing and new customers. To learn more about how GoTo Resolve can help with SMB remote IT support needs please visit: https://www.goto.com/it-management/resolve

GoTo’s flexible-work software – including GoTo Connect, GoTo Resolve, Rescue, Central, and more – is built for small and midsize business IT departments, but powerful enough for the enterprise. GoTo software is designed to support end-users’ unified communications & collaboration (UCC) and IT management & support needs, and nearly 800K customers contribute to the more than 1 billion people joining meetings, classes, and webinars through GoTo’s UCC products, and half a billion connections on the company’s remote access and support tools. By building its secure, easy-to-use software, GoTo is committed to ensuring the time at work is well spent so that time outside of work is better spent. With over 3,000 global employees and over $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company’s physical headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices and thousands of home offices in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and beyond.

