Registration Now Open for Progress360, DevReach and ChefConf

Three-part event delivers a lineup of industry experts, insights and results-oriented content–

exploring a purpose-driven approach to creating high-impact applications

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced the opening of registration for Progress360, including DevReach and ChefConf. With a focus on customers, community and innovation, the multi-dimensional event will address head-on the biggest challenges faced by technology and information security professionals today.

“Everything we do has a purpose, whether it’s delivering value to our customers, providing meaningful experiences for our people, driving social change or all of the above,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “We can’t deliver on our purpose without working together to develop, deploy and manage the high-impact experiences to change our world. Progress360 will be the forum where great minds come together to provide meaningful guidance attendees can use to drive their digital experiences efforts and propel their businesses forward.”

All-Star Speaker Lineup

Progress360 will take place September 11-14, 2022, at the Westin Waterfront, Boston. The highly anticipated event will showcase a lineup of speakers, innovators and thought leaders from some of the most forward-thinking organizations in the world including Amazon, GetHuman, Google, H&R Block, Microsoft, MITRE, Panera, SAP, VMware and more. New speakers are added daily.

The event will also feature a keynote session from celebrated editor, publisher, contributor and venture capitalist, Jason Pontin. Jason invests in deep tech companies and writes and speaks about the impact of new technologies, solving big problems in health, sustainability and industrial transformation. He will present a can’t-miss talk on the use of technology to solve some of the world’s greatest challenges.

Tailored Content

With an audience comprising developers, IT operations and security professionals and executive decision makers, Progress360 has something for everyone.

Developers will hear from industry peers discussing:

Modern web frameworks, including Blazor, Angular and React

The future of .NET desktop and mobile, including .NET MAUI

The democratization of apps through accessibility and design

Testing, debugging, mocking and more

IT operations and security professionals will benefit from:

Networking with DevOps community and industry-leaders

Exploring policy-as-code best practices and use cases

Learning the latest product innovations through hands-on training

Establishing your DevOps people and tech approach

Executive decision-makers can participate in the Progress360 Executive Forum, the one-day, invite-only event that will delve into topics including:

Using AI and automation to create people-first experiences

Security automating infrastructure in a hybrid cloud world

Ensuring application performance, availability and trust

Building a thriving people culture in the midst of change

Added Benefit

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with peers from around the world and will have access to a cross-pollination of content open to everyone. Progress will also host a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) celebration during which Progress CEO, Yogesh Gupta, will honor a special group of women who are changing the face of technology.

For more information about Progress360 and to register today, go to www.progress.com/progress360.

