Cobham Satcom and Mangata Networks Announce Partnership on Satellite Tracking Systems and Ground Infrastructure

CONCORD, Calif. & PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cobham Satcom, a leading global provider of land and maritime satellite communications solutions to the Government, Enterprise sectors, and Mangata Networks, specializing in ground-breaking satellite enabled telecommunication services, have today announced an agreement to deploy multiple Cobham Satcom 4.0M TRACKER gateway antennas globally.

The partnership between Cobham Satcom and Mangata supports Mangata’s initial terrestrial ground stations. It also represents the company’s first major step towards leveraging their HEO (highly elliptical orbit) and MEO (medium Earth orbit) satellite constellations, which the infrastructure will service. Mangata’s innovative architecture will dramatically decrease the capital expenditure required for this scale of global connectivity, while creating access to cloud technology, backhaul, IoT services, and 5G coverage to end-users around the globe – enabling, for the first time, the exchange of knowledge on a truly human scale.

Cobham Satcom takes a new approach to gateways and ground stations which is scalable, easily implemented, and cost-effective. Its TRACKER Gateways have been selected by multiple LEO and MEO constellation operators based on proven performance, reliability, robust design suitable for all environments, low total cost of ownership, and Cobham Satcom’s ability to meet demanding implementation schedules.

Modular and easily configured, TRACKER Gateway terminals are available in a range of sizes up to 6m in single or multiple frequency bands. Three-axis tracking with protective radome allows operation in the harshest environments and ensures accurate tracking at all times, with optimum signal quality, uninterrupted passes, low power consumption, and high reliability.

Brian Holz, CEO and co-founder of Mangata commented: “Cobham Satcom has provided Mangata with an extremely reliable, high-performance gateway solution that will be a core component of our network. Their technology enhances our value proposition to our customers and will enable us to operate high-capacity feeder links in more places, at all times, reducing network access costs”.

Manish Gupta, CEO at Cobham Satcom added: “We’re delighted to be collaborating with the Mangata team on this expansive project. We recognize the critical importance of bringing rapid, reliable and affordable connectivity to the globe and we were particularly impressed by the Mangata’s mission and vision, which is so well aligned with our own.”

Notes to Editors

About Cobham Satcom

Cobham SATCOM is a global leader in satellite communications solutions for the maritime and land segments, providing business- and mission-critical connectivity to a broad range of service providers, enterprise, and government customers.

Cobham SATCOM designs and manufactures high-performance satellite communications and critical communications products under the EXPLORER, SAILOR, Sea Tel, and TRACKER brands. We offer outstanding performance and value, with unrivaled support through our global sales and service network.

Cobham SATCOM is the market leader in tracking antennas for maritime, fixed, and mobile applications across GEO, LEO, and MEO systems. We are the trusted provider and partner for multiple NGSO constellation operators, who rely on our Gateway antennas to ensure highly reliable, carrier grade backbone connectivity, as well as User Terminals to enable innovative new commercial and government services around the globe.

About Mangata

Mangata represents a tremendous leap forward in telecommunications by innovating game-changing architecture. We are using HEO (highly elliptical orbit) & MEO (medium earth orbit) satellite constellations, combined with the power of a terrestrial system of MangataEdge™ micro data centers, to extend the cloud to the edge of the network close to users. This single unified network will provide scalable B2G and B2B connectivity, that is both affordable and accessible to anyone, anywhere on the planet.

Mangata is developing a patented architecture to connect micro data centers over satellite, hosting cloud service platforms with the capability to extend connectivity directly into localized 5G, IoT and Wi-Fi networks on a global basis. Initial community networks to be deployed as early as 2023, prior to launch of its initial satellites. This will allow customers to evaluate use-cases and conduct commercial trials before the start of service. Early in 2023 the company will be implementing multiple trial networks around the world to begin product testing and evaluation in advance of its first launch.

