ManageAmerica Bolsters Position in Property Technology Market with Significant Growth Investment from Serent Capital

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ManageAmerica, a leading provider of property management software, payments, and utility billing for specialized housing, received a significant investment from Serent Capital, a growth-focused firm that invests in technology companies. The investment will allow ManageAmerica to continue innovating its property management solutions and accelerate its growing sales and marketing strategy.

“After decades working in real estate, we started ManageAmerica in 1999 with the vision to create a solutions-oriented company that partners with and delivers tremendous value to our customers,” stated Brooks London, Founder and Managing Partner of ManageAmerica. “Serent’s values and approach made them the natural partner for us to scale our customer-centric vision and culture. We’re excited about what the future holds for our company, employees, and customers.”

ManageAmerica is an end-to-end property management system and accounts receivable software for operators in specialized housing segments, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle parks, marinas, commercial and industrial properties, storage facilities, and multifamily assets. The company’s comprehensive product suite allows operators to efficiently manage prospect screening, resident onboarding, lease documentation, billing, payments, maintenance, and communication in a single platform.

Stewart Lynn, Partner at Serent Capital, added, “Serent has been an active investor in housing software for over a decade, tracking the leading property management solutions sold into various housing segments. ManageAmerica has built an exceptional reputation as a market leader with industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS) among its customers. We are also thrilled to announce the promotion of Brice London, who has been with ManageAmerica for fourteen years, to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). We are excited to partner with Brice and the broader ManageAmerica team to help the company scale its product offering and customer base.”

“Serent’s deep understanding of our market made it clear to our team that they were the right partner to help us achieve the shared vision of ManageAmerica,” stated Brice London, ManageAmerica CEO. “I’m thrilled to be taking the next step in our company’s journey with our exceptional team and new partners,” he concluded.

In addition to Brice London’s promotion to CEO, Brooks London and fellow Partner, Michael Silverman, will be joining ManageAmerica’s Board of Directors alongside industry veteran William Nunan.

ManageAmerica’s purpose-built, comprehensive product suite increases productivity and enables operators to efficiently manage all aspects of the resident life cycle. ManageAmerica has become the preferred solution in the manufactured housing industry by partnering with its customers to provide software that meets their ever-changing business needs.

Serent is an active investor in the real estate and construction technology market, having invested in over ten platform investments over the last fifteen years. Serent’s most recent investments alongside ManageAmerica include Buildertrend, CoConstruct, CINC (Commissions, Inc.), CoreLogic, Docutech, Mercury Network, Next Gear Solutions, and Optimal Blue.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital invests in growing businesses with compelling solutions that exceed customer needs. As businesses grow and evolve, the opportunities and challenges they face change with them. The principals at Serent Capital have firsthand experience navigating growth through their experiences as CEOs, strategic advisors, and board members to successful businesses. Serent leverages their expertise and capital to help growing businesses thrive. For more information on Serent Capital, visit www.serentcapital.com.

ManageAmerica Integrated Billing Services LLC

ManageAmerica is a leading property management software for operators of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle parks, marinas, commercial and industrial properties, storage facilities, and multifamily assets. ManageAmerica’s property management, resident screening, utility billing, and accounts receivable software suite works seamlessly together, increasing productivity and empowering operators to grow their business efficiently. To learn more about ManageAmerica, visit www.manageamerica.com.

