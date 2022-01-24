EcoStruxure IT Modernizes the Monitoring and Management of Complex, Hybrid IT Infrastructure

Evolves DCIM (Data Center Infrastructure Management Software) from individual data centers to cover full, hybrid IT environment

Addresses industry requirements for more resilient, secure, and sustainable IT infrastructure

Features custom solutions team comprised of skilled engineers who speak 24 languages and perform customer integrations everywhere in the world

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the modernization of its EcoStruxure IT software portfolio for the monitoring and management of sprawling, hybrid IT infrastructure, which has become increasingly complex in the last few years.

As IT infrastructure continues to spread, business continuity is dependent on everything from the smallest end point to the largest data center. Therefore, edge deployments are now considered as mission-critical as centralized data centers, and a new capability of software tools is required to maintain the resiliency and security of the infrastructure. Additionally, sustainability is emerging as another significant trend: the energy consumption and carbon footprint of a company’s data centers will need to be measured and managed. Based on internal Schneider Electric projections, by 2040, total data center energy consumption will be 2,700 TWh with 60% coming from distributed sites and 40% from data centers.

Legacy DCIM software wasn’t created with all of these concerns in mind, which is why Schneider Electric has invested in EcoStruxure IT. It modernizes the monitoring, management, planning, and modeling of IT physical infrastructure, with flexible deployment options that include on-prem and cloud-based solutions to support hybrid, distributed IT environments, from a few sites to thousands of sites globally.

“There’s been tremendous change since DCIM first emerged as a software category,” said Kevin Brown, SVP of EcoStruxure Solutions, Secure Power, Schneider Electric. “The hybrid IT environment is challenging even the most sophisticated CIO organization with maintaining the resiliency, security, and sustainability of their IT systems. We call this trend DCIM 3.0. Schneider Electric is investing in and evolving EcoStruxure IT to provide more capability, flexibility, and deployment options than ever before for enterprises and colocation facilities everywhere in the world.”

Addresses top industry trends of sustainability, security, and resiliency

EcoStruxure IT modernization comes at a time when 99% of large company CEOs agree that sustainability issues are important to the success of their businesses, security ranked #1 on the Allianz Risk Barometer, and 62% of IT outages can be attributed to infrastructure failures by cloud and colocation suppliers. As a complete software portfolio, EcoStruxure IT empowers customers to operate the most resilient, secure, and sustainable IT infrastructure, anywhere.

The vendor-neutral capabilities enabled by EcoStruxure IT deliver value through customer-driven applications, including:

Monitoring and Management: Device management for power and cooling devices, as well as physical security and environmental monitoring.

Device management for power and cooling devices, as well as physical security and environmental monitoring. Planning and Modeling: For visualization, asset tracking, simulation, and change management for over 4000 devices.

For visualization, asset tracking, simulation, and change management for over 4000 devices. Custom Solutions and Integrations: Tailored solutions to address unique customer requirements through automated reporting, dashboards, migrations, and custom integrations with EcoStruxure IT and third-party systems or software.

“The IT infrastructure landscape is undergoing significant transformation as it evolves from individual data centers to distributed, hybrid IT, and it demands more than what we think of as ‘traditional DCIM’ to ensure it is resilient, secure, and sustainable,” said Industry Consultant David Cappuccio. “EcoStruxure IT is helping to simplify the complexity of sprawling IT architecture and modernize it for both current and future needs.”

EcoDataCenter’s climate-positive data center

Schneider Electric customer EcoDataCenter provides both colocation services and high-performance computing. Located in Falun, Sweden, EcoDataCenter operates with an emphasis on climate-positive solutions. When it was time to build a new data center designed to be EcoDataCenter’s greenest and most future-forward build yet, the company was in need of a partner with shared sustainability priorities and turned to Schneider Electric.

“With the knowledge and technology on Schneider’s end, and the ambition from ours, it’s a good match for an efficient and green facility,” said EcoDataCenter CTO Mikael Svanfeldt. “EcoStruxure is a platform that unifies our products to provide genuine insight on how our data center is operating.”

Specialized team of engineers performing EcoStruxure IT integrations globally

To maximize a customer’s experience with EcoStruxure IT, Schneider Electric has created a custom solutions team comprised of skilled engineers who perform custom integrations everywhere in the world. This one-of-a-kind team provides the necessary resources and capabilities to ensure a customer can deploy EcoStruxure IT successfully.

“This team embodies what Schneider Electric means when we say that we are the most local of global companies,” said Kevin Brown. “Team members speak 24 languages and represent 15 nationalities. They partner with customers in every part of the globe. We are there to make sure the customer is successful in the short term and the long term.”

EcoStruxure IT is available globally

Customers around the globe can try the software and the security assessment for free for 30 days by creating an EcoStruxure IT account. Visit EcoStruxureIT.com for individual offer availability or to create an account.

About EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure™ is our open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services which are supported by Customer Lifecycle Software. EcoStruxure™ has been deployed in almost 500,000 sites with the support of 20,000+ developers, 650,000 service providers and partners, 3,000 utilities and connects over 2 million assets under management.

From energy and sustainability consulting to optimizing the life cycle of your operational systems, we have world-wide services to meet your business needs. As a customer-centric organization, Schneider Electric is your trusted advisor to help increase asset reliability, improve total cost of ownership and drive your enterprise’s digital transformation towards sustainability, efficiency and safety.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On

Related resources:

Follow us on: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, Blog

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights

Hashtags: #EcoStruxureIT #DCIM #HybridIT #datacenter

Contacts

Thomas Eck, 919-266-8623



[email protected]