Codenotary First to Offer Integrated Solution for Compliance for Integrity of Supply Chain Software

Condenotary Cloud provides zero-trust with immutable data storage in one integrated package; enables organizations to conform with supply-chain levels for software artifacts (SLSA)

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SBOM—Codenotary, leaders in software supply chain security, today announced that the company’s flagship product, Codenotary Cloud, is now the first all-in-one offering that allows organizations to attain compliance with the industry-standard Supply-chain Levels for Software Artifacts (SLSA) to assure the integrity of software used in the development process and safeguard from introducing unknown issues.

The easy-to-deploy integrated offering helps guard against the software supply chain attacks that are increasing dramatically. The SLSA security framework significantly advances trust in the application environments for modern organizations. Until now, compliance with this new standard was difficult because it requires a zero-trust approach – and immutable data storage. Codenotary Cloud is the first integrated solution to allow organizations to attain SLSA compliance with secure infrastructure that prevents tampering with software development.

“SLSA is a strict requirement in the modern approach to application development,” said Dennis Zimmer, co-founder and chief technology officer, Codenotary. “It has been extraordinarily difficult or impossible to attain compliance as a zero trust approach to the DevOps pipeline and immutable storage were always two key missing elements. Codenotary Cloud brings this into an integrated, easy-to-deploy solution.”

Codenotary provides tools for cataloging and trusting components of the software development lifecycle which help attest to the origin and safety of the code. The company further enhances this core functionality by providing an additional tamper-proof layer which processes and stores millions of transactions per second, on-premises or as a cloud service, and with cryptographic verification. It gives developers a way to attach a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) for development artifacts that include source code, builds, repositories, and more, plus Docker and Kubernetes container images for their software.

About Codenotary

With over 100 customers that includes top three banks in the U.S. and Europe, Codenotary brings easy to use trust and integrity into the software lifecycle by providing end-to-end cryptographically verifiable tracking and provenance for all artifacts, actions, and dependencies. Codenotary can be set up in minutes and can be fully integrated with modern CI/CD platforms. It is the only immutable and client-verifiable solution available that is capable of processing millions of transactions a second. With the Codenotary tamper-proof bill of materials, users can instantly identify untrusted components in their software builds. For more information, go to https://www.codenotary.com.

