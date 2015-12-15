Google Workspace Picks Copper: Recommended for Google Workspace

Our CRM made the list yet again as a Recommended for Google Workspace app

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–We’re pleased to announce that Copper has been chosen as part of the 2022 Recommended for Google Workspace apps; a select list of market-leading third-party applications available on the Google Workspace Marketplace.

Google Workspace selected the apps on this list based on several criteria, including their integration with the platform, which allows Google Workspace to truly help their users become more efficient, collaborative and productive. All the apps have undergone rigorous security and reliability testing to ensure they’re ready to deploy in businesses of any size.

We’re thrilled to receive this recognition yet again, helping further our mission to support Google Workspace-based businesses with a deeply integrated CRM that’s built to work where they work — in Gmail, Calendar and their favorite Google Workspace apps.

More Recommended for Google Workspace apps to love

Interested in finding other ways to get more done with Google Workspace? Here are more apps Google Workspace recommends that also work with Copper:

DocuSign

Keep your business moving forward with the DocuSign eSignature integrations for Copper and Google Workspace. With these powerful integrations, you get a faster and easier way to sign, send and manage agreements with DocuSign.

RingCentral

RingCentral simplifies communications so you can connect with your teams. We make it easy to set up, use, and manage your communications—all in one app. Plug RingCentral into Copper and Google Workspace’s apps to make your existing workflows simpler and faster.

And if you haven’t given Copper a spin yet, try it free for 14 days, no credit card needed.

About Copper



Copper is the CRM of choice for Google Workspace businesses. Copper arms its users with collaboration tools and provides a user-friendly experience to help teams and businesses build long-lasting relationships. It is used across teams, from finance to marketing and sales, and automates tasks and statuses for today’s digital-first employees at small-to-medium size companies. Copper is a Recommended for Google Workspace app, and is used by over 30,000 paid businesses in more than 100 countries. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has raised $100M in venture capital financing from leading investors like GV, NextWorld Capital, Norwest Venture Partners and True Ventures.

For more information or to sign up for a free trial, visit https://copper.com.

Contacts

Prosek Partners for Copper



Breanna King, [email protected]