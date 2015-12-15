Tech Tackles Cancer 2022 Sponsors Announced for June 21 Event in Cambridge, Mass

Over Thirty Companies Supporting Unique Event Raising Money for Pediatric Cancer Causes

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Hack/Reduce, a non-profit focused on creating talent and technologies for Boston’s big data-driven economy, today announced its final roster of sponsors for the Tech Tackles Cancer (TTC) charity event being held on June 21, 2022, at the Sinclair in Cambridge from 6-10 pm ET. Tickets are now on sale for the event. The dress code for the event is “rock show chic.”

TTC is harnessing the power of the Boston technology community to raise awareness and funds supporting pediatric cancer causes. Since 2012, TTC has raised more than $2M in donations for organizations focused on pediatric cancer treatment and research, including St. Baldrick’s and One Mission.

This year’s sponsors include:

Diamond Record Sponsor

AtScale

Platinum Record Sponsors

Cooley, CyberArk, Dynatrace, Infinidat, Pure Storage, Snowplow Analytics, TechTarget, Veracode, Wells Fargo Advisors

Gold Record Sponsors

Atlantic Bridge Ventures, BAO (By Appointment Only), Daymark, RocketBook, Storm Ventures, Virsec, Wasabi

Silver Record Sponsors

451 Research (S&P Global Market Intelligence), Axonius, Fortinet, HiMarley, Presidio, RackTop Systems, Rapdev, Sales Enablement Pro, SCS Financial, Starburst, Stella Search, ThreatX, Vartopia

Media Sponsors

Beasley Media Group, Evira Health, SiliconAngle/The Cube

Marketing Service Partners

Delin Design, Gaggle Amp, Guyer Group, Owlwatch Consulting

“I am proud of the enthusiastic reception of this cause by the broader tech community,” said Christopher Lynch, founder of Hack/Reduce and Tech Tackles Cancer. “Technology should be a force for good – good for our economy, good for the security of the world, and good for those that need help. Thanks to all for rallying behind this event.”

Please visit techtacklesx.org for information on sponsorships and donations. To purchase tickets, click here.

Contacts

Media
Jeff Drew

Guyer Group for TechTackles Cancer

P: 617-233-5109

E: [email protected]

