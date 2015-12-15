Protective Launches Goals-Based Retirement Income Program with Wealth Management Expert, Michael Finke, Ph.D.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Protective Life Corporation, a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750), and its principal subsidiary, Protective Life Insurance Company (together, “Protective”), announced today the launch of a new goals-based income planning program in collaboration with industry expert Michael Finke, professor of wealth management and Frank M. Engle Distinguished Chair in Economic Security at The American College of Financial Services.

The program will supply financial professionals with the strategies needed to evaluate clients’ income needs, better understand key income risks and develop specialized strategies that will help protect their clients’ goals in retirement.

“We’re thrilled to launch this program, which will strengthen our ability to provide financial professionals with the right solutions and strategies to protect their clients’ unique income goals — from funding a specific lifestyle in retirement to leaving a legacy for the next generation,” said Aaron Seurkamp, president, retirement division for Protective.

The program comes at an opportune time as investor uncertainty is mounting, interest rates are climbing and only 31% of Americans are now retiring with some form of a defined benefit retirement plan.1 As the need for income security grows, this program will position financial professionals to help their clients successfully bridge the gap between retirement savings and retirement income.

“Income planning is a crucial part of retirement planning,” said Finke. “Financial professionals who are well versed in income strategies can help facilitate these conversations with their clients and deliver solutions that help boost confidence with guaranteed income, like annuities.”

“By looking holistically at how clients want to live in retirement and tailoring an income strategy to meet their needs, we can help people truly thrive in their retirement years. That’s our goal with this program,” said James Wagner, senior vice president and chief distribution officer for Protective’s retirement division.

To learn more about the growing need for guaranteed income in retirement and gain additional insights and tools visit finpro.protective.com/retirement.

About Michael Finke

Michael Finke, Ph.D. is a Professor of wealth management and Frank M. Engle Distinguished Chair in Economic Security at The American College of Financial Services. He received a doctorate in consumer economics from The Ohio State University in 1998 and in finance from the University of Missouri in 2011. He leads the O. Alfred Granum Center for Financial Security at The American College of Financial Services and is a Research Fellow at the Retirement Income Institute, and a member of the Defined

Contribution Institutional Investment Association Academic Advisory Council. He is a nationally known researcher in the areas of retirement income planning, retirement spending, life satisfaction, and cognitive aging. He was named one of the 25 most influential people in the field of investment advising in 2020 and 2021 by Investment Advisor Magazine.

About Protective

Protective has helped people achieve protection and security in their lives for 115 years. Through its subsidiaries, Protective offers life insurance, annuity and asset protection solutions and is helping more than 12 million people protect what matters most. Protective’s more than 3,700 employees put people first and deliver on the company’s promises to customers, partners, colleagues and communities – because we’re all protectors. With a long-term focus, financial stability and commitment to doing the right thing, Protective Life Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750), has grown to about $132 billion in assets, as of Dec. 31, 2021. Protective is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and supported by both robust virtual workforce and core sites in Cincinnati and St. Louis. For more information about Protective, visit www.protective.com.

1 “Sources of Income for Older Adults” Pension Rights Center, March 2021.



Source: https://www.pensionrights.org/resource/sources-of-income-for-older-adults/

