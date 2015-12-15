CodeSee Launches Open Source Hub – A Next Generation Community for Developers to Learn, Connect, and Meaningfully Contribute to Open Source

First-of-its-Kind Community Brings Developers and Open Source Projects Together

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CodeSee , the world’s only code visibility platform that detects, visualizes, and automates code understanding for a maintainable, resilient codebase, today announced the launch of Open Source Hub (OSH). OSH is a community for developers of all skill levels to learn, contribute, explore, and connect through open source communities across the globe.

The majority of existing open source communities are primarily issue aggregators, used as a location to highlight projects for developers to work on. OSH provides developers tools to onboard and understand the massive amount of code in an open source project, making it easy to contribute, collaborate, and make a meaningful contribution. This is the first open source community on the web to bring together maintainers, contributors, projects, mentorship, support, and communication alongside a Discord community, the popular online voice, video and text communication service.

Contributing to open source has been a valuable way for developers to learn to code, practice or show off a new skill, and contribute to “passion projects” by giving back to important causes. OSH provides tools and information to all developers–whether they are a recent graduate or a 20 year veteran, a peer, mentor, or mentee–to contribute and grow in a safe trusting community.

“We haven’t changed how we read and understand code in 50 years but open source has engulfed us all, and CodeSee was built to make understanding code easier. We need more developers learning from and contributing to open source so that all of our codebases are more maintainable and resilient. Every codebase is affected by open source so we need to help each other ramp up in these codebases quickly and support one another right now,” said Shanea Leven, co-founder and CEO at CodeSee. “Open Source Hub is more than a product or network, it is a movement. A movement for developers at all skill levels to come together, learn, collaborate, and contribute to and support open source with the code visibility tools and manpower it desperately needs.”

CodeSee is committed to supporting all developers who participate in open source projects with confidence and ease. Originally launched in 2021 as OSS Port, CodeSee’s open source community started simply as a place to post about and find projects to work on. By working with community members and other developers to understand what tools and capabilities the open source community needed, CodeSee was able to create a unique experience built for open source developers.

With the launch of OSH, developers can:

See the impact of changes using CodeSee to create a visualization of the codebase making it easy to walk others, both technical and non-technical people, through the changes.

of changes using CodeSee to create a visualization of the codebase making it easy to walk others, both technical and non-technical people, through the changes. Build personal profiles and portfolios that visually showcase their contributions and its impact. Community members can participate as maintainers, contributors, or both.

and portfolios that visually showcase their contributions and its impact. Community members can participate as maintainers, contributors, or both. Search for and begin projects that fit their needs and areas of passion including climate change, social activism, and machine learning.

that fit their needs and areas of passion including climate change, social activism, and machine learning. Access engaging content and programs regularly.

regularly. Participate in events including livestreams, public stages and hackathons.

With these additional capabilities, the OSH community has grown rapidly, demonstrating the need for ease of access to a central location for developers, projects and communication. For OSH community members, CodeSee will be forever-free—a commitment made by CodeSee leaders in support of open source innovation.

What community members are saying:

“MSI is proud to support CodeSee’s Open Source Hub in their endeavors to make coding accessible to all – we are excited to participate in the launch and can’t wait to see what’s in store for the 2022-2023 year!” said Christine Fan, EDU Program Manager at MSI.

“The Open Source Hub is a great place for technologists of all skill levels to talk shop while learning about new and emerging trends in all aspects of open source and technology.” said Derek Murawsky, OSH Community Member Expert.

To learn more about OSH, please visit: https://opensourcehub.io/ and join thousands of other developers on Discord at discord.gg/opensource .

