Cogito Announces Updates to Emotion AI Software on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cogito, the leader in real-time coaching and guidance for the enterprise, today announced it has updated its Emotion AI software on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers new ways to add real-time coaching and guidance cues to the Salesforce Lightning Experience, and to incorporate personalized coaching plans into Service Cloud Workforce Engagement. This integration creates a unified desktop, giving agents more freedom to navigate customer calls without the distraction of multiple tools and systems.

Cogito’s Emotion AI software extracts over 200 signals from every call, applying AI models that generate real-time cues. The in-the-moment guidance helps agents handle complex interactions, generate personalized coaching recommendations and provides supervisors visibility into agents working from anywhere, including alerts on frustrated callers or burned out representatives. Available on Salesforce AppExchange since 2017, the latest integration provides users a way to generate more informed and more cohesive call experiences. The latest enhancements are designed to further arm agents with real-time support and allow supervisors to manage the workforce more effectively, improving the well-being of employees and customer experiences.

“The modern contact center needs more real-time support and insights to enable better conversations, better work experiences and better outcomes at enterprise scale,” said Josh Feast, CEO and co-founder of Cogito. “We’ve brought together some of the best minds in behavioral science, machine learning, and enterprise technology to create an AI solution that provides real-time emotional intelligence, and offers the right interventions to lift entire customer-facing organizations up. I’m thrilled our team can now offer the enhanced product capabilities seamlessly through the Salesforce Service Cloud integration to better support organizations navigating customer interactions.”

“We are excited that Cogito is continuing to innovate on AppExchange as they extend the scope of agent well-being to the tools and systems supporting the user experience. Agents should have coaching guidance and customer data in one place to improve the employee experience in tandem with the customer experience,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Cogito

Cogito innovates emotion AI and conversation AI, combining them to provide contact center teams and other frontline customer support professionals insights into not only what is being said but how things are said in phone conversations. Cogito features powerful behavioral and lexical models that provide real-time coaching and guidance to call center agents and sellers, gives front-line supervisors visibility into live conversations of their teams working from anywhere, and continuously monitors customer sentiment. Cogito is used by the largest contact centers including 8 of the Fortune 25, to improve customer conversations and employee well-being. Founded in 2007, Cogito is a venture-backed software company located in Boston, MA. Learn more at www.cogitocorp.com.

