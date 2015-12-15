ThoughtSpot and Matillion Partner to Enable Rapid Delivery of Insights with Low-Code Data Integration and Live Analytics SpotApps

New collaboration improves productivity and reduces development time for modern data teams

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ThoughtSpot, the Modern Analytics Cloud company, and Matillion, the leading enterprise cloud data integration platform announced today their joint partnership to provide data model templates and Live Analytics to help data teams working in the cloud get up-to-date data insights in minutes. Organizations can leverage ThoughtSpot SpotApps, prebuilt solutions for specific use cases powered by Matillion’s data transformation platform, to accelerate time to value and give more users access to the data they need.

Companies of all sizes struggle to turn their dynamic, distributed, and diverse data into insights, and those insights into actions. The data pipelines built in the last decade fail to deliver the agility, flexibility, or intuitiveness required by modern businesses. Often, the go-to solution to migrate data into the cloud involves manually extracting and preparing the data, a code-intensive process that is complex and time-consuming. This is exacerbated by intensive, complex analytics platforms that require deep specialization to unearth insights from this data once it’s in a cloud platform. Data teams need to be able to rapidly ingest, transform, and empower their entire organization to analyze data to meet business demands. Together, ThoughtSpot and Matillion reduce development time needed to build data pipelines and launch new analytics use cases, helping business users easily access data and enabling data engineers to focus on more complex data projects.

Matillion’s low-code/no-code ELT templates via Shared Jobs solve this problem, offering users a cloud-native tool to extract, migrate, and transform data from any source, while ThoughtSpot makes it possible for anyone to analyze this data through search and AI. With Matillion, ThoughtSpot users can move data directly into their data cloud platform and quickly prepare it for analytics. As soon as the data is available, ThoughtSpot’s guided SpotApp configuration process makes it easy for users to stand up new Live Analytics use cases in seconds. SpotApps make getting up and running with use case templates simple for the most common SaaS applications such as ServiceNow, HubSpot, Okta, Google Analytics, and more with out-of-the-box ThoughtSpot Modeling Language (TML)-based worksheets, tables and Liveboards.

“Before building our modern data stack with Matillion, Snowflake, and ThoughtSpot, Sargento was spending excessive amounts of time in data preparation and manual reporting in Excel. We set out on a mission to find a best-of-breed cloud-first analytics solution to extract the business most value from the massive amounts of data we had in front of us,” explained Travis Lehn, Senior Manager of Data & Analytics at Sargento Foods, Inc. “After a rigorous selection process, we ultimately chose a stack that scales analytics across our business and provides self-service capabilities to our diverse user base.”

“ThoughtSpot’s experience layer capabilities empower anyone to use search and AI to uncover powerful business insights with Live Analytics and are the perfect pairing for the data extraction, transformation and readiness that Matillion provides in the ELT layer,” said Kuntal Vahalia, SVP of Worldwide Channel and Alliances. “Through this partnership, we are dramatically reducing the stress and headache of building data pipelines and launching new analytics use cases, accelerating time to value for our customers in their data consumption and modern data stack journeys.”

“Today’s modern data teams are burdened with the maintenance, migration, and preparation of data to perform analytics. Matillion and Thoughtspot alleviate that burden using low-code and no-code templates to accelerate time to insights,” said Ciaran Dynes, Chief Product Officer at Matillion. “Now data teams can focus on innovation to use data for advanced use cases to drive the business forward.”

Any joint ThoughtSpot and Matillion customer can launch a new use case in a matter of minutes simply by accessing certified ELT templates for SpotApps through ThoughtSpot’s Data Workspace or on Matillion Exchange. To learn more and to request access this solution, visit https://www.thoughtspot.com/product/spotapps

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the Modern Analytics Cloud company. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world with the easiest to use analytics platform. With ThoughtSpot, anyone can leverage natural language search and AI to find data insights and tap into the most cutting edge innovations the cloud data ecosystem has to offer. Companies can put the power of their modern data stack in the hands of every employee, extend the value of their data to partners and customers, and automate entire business processes. ThoughtSpot enables everyone within an organization to limitlessly engage with live data regardless of their cloud data platform, making it easy to achieve granular, actionable insights through Live Analytics. Customers can take advantage of ThoughtSpot’s web and mobile applications to improve decision making for every employee. With ThoughtSpot’s developer-friendly platform, ThoughtSpot Everywhere, customers can also bring the Modern Analytics Cloud to their products and services, engaging users and keep them coming back for more. Organizations like Walmart, BT, T-Mobile, Snowflake, HubSpot, Exxon, Daimler, Medtronic, Hulu, Royal Bank of Canada, Nasdaq, OpenTable, Workato, and Nationwide Building Society rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data. See for yourself and try ThoughtSpot today.

About Matillion

Matillion makes the world’s data useful with an easy-to-use, cloud-native data integration and transformation platform. Optimized for modern enterprise data teams, only Matillion is built on native integrations to cloud data platforms such as Snowflake, Delta Lake on Databricks, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and Microsoft Azure Synapse to enable new levels of efficiency and productivity across any organization. Learn how Matillion delivers rapid returns on cloud investments for global enterprise customers at www.matillion.com.

