Majesco’s Successful 2022 Product Council Highlighted Product Strategy and Roadmap that Addresses Industry Trends, New Technologies and Relentless Innovation

MORRISTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance software solutions for insurance business transformation, today announced the completion of its 2022 Product Council. The four-day virtual event was conducted across a two-week period and featured the latest capabilities, innovations, and upcoming roadmaps.

In the opening session, Majesco CEO Adam Elster summarized Majesco’s growth strategy, success in 2021, and first two quarters of 2022, as a Rule of 40+ SaaS Company. He also shared industry recognitions from esteemed analysts and thanked the customers for their continued support and commitment to Majesco.

Manish Shah, President and Chief Product Officer provided insight into Majesco’s product strategy, innovation, and high-level roadmap across the entire portfolio of SaaS platforms supporting the P&C and L&AH and Group market segments. Joining Mr. Shah for his presentation were key Majesco leaders to discuss the company’s approach to user experience modernization, the rapid-shift to cloud-native platforms, and importance of data to be successful in today’s ever-shifting market.

Highlights from the 2022 Majesco Product Council include:

160 Participants over 70 companies across the P&C and L&AH market segments, as well as across North America, UK, and EU

13 interactive sessions spanning 17 hours over 2 weeks covering Majesco’s broad product portfolio in core, data & analytics, digital, distribution management, loss control and absence management.

A platform for learning about new capabilities, collaborating on how to leverage to impact the business and operation as well as participating in shaping the roadmap

New and innovative capabilities from Spring ’22 product release

Preview of Fall ’22 product release with impactful innovations across business, technology, and operational areas

Customer speakers from MMG, MunichRe / HSB, Chubb, CICA, and other top Tier Insurers, with detailed case studies of leveraging product capabilities and business impact

An introduction of the Design Panel for continuous collaboration between customers and Majesco’s new design research group to innovate and modernize the customer experience with real-world feedback and testing

“This year’s Product Council highlighted the leadership role our organization is taking on the business capabilities and technologies that are fundamentally transformative to the way our customers do business,” said Manish Shah, Chief Product Officer and President at Majesco. “The strides we are making with our cloud strategy, continued innovations in core to meet new customer, product, and risk needs, expanded digital capabilities that provided rich, holistic experiences, coupled with our focus on advanced AI/ML analytics enables us to focus on continuous advancements to keep pace with what our customers need today, but also tomorrow. We thank all our customers for joining our sessions and look forward to continuing to help them lead innovation within our industry.”

About Majesco

Majesco is the partner P&C and L&A insurers choose to create and deliver outstanding experiences for customers. We combine our technology and insurance experience to anticipate what’s next, without losing sight of what’s important now. Over 330 insurers, from greenfields and startups to some of the world’s largest insurers, rely on Majesco’s SaaS platforms solutions of core, data, analytics, digital, and rich ecosystem of partners to create their next now.

As an industry leader, we don’t believe in managing risk by avoiding change. We embrace change, even cause it, to get and stay ahead of risk. With 825+ successful implementations we are uniquely qualified to bridge the gap between a traditional insurance industry approach and a pure digital mindset. We give customers the confidence to decide, the products to perform, and the follow-through to execute.

For more information, please visit www.majesco.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Laura Tillotson



Director, Marketing Communications and Creative Services



+ 201 230 0752



[email protected]