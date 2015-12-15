CompoSecure Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

Addition to the Russell Indexes marks a significant milestone for the company

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CMPO #CardDesign—CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, today announced that it was added as a member of the US small-cap Russell 2000® and Russell 3000®Indexes maintained by FTSE Russell, effective after the U.S. market opens today as part of the 2022 Russell Index’s annual reconstitution.

“It’s an honor to be added to the Russell indexes, which validates the potential we believe investors see in CompoSecure’s innovative metal payment card offerings, and our Arculus security, authentication, and crypto cold storage suite of products,” said Jon Wilk, CEO of CompoSecure. “We deliver unique, premium branded experiences that enable people to securely access their financial and digital assets. Inclusion in such prominent indexes allows us to raise greater awareness of the value we deliver to our customers and millions of consumers around the world.”

Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. For more information on the Russell Indexes, please visit the FTS Russell website at www.ftserussell.com.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure is a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and cryptocurrency and digital asset storage and security solutions. The company focuses on serving the affluent customers of payment card issuers worldwide using proprietary production methods that meet the highest standards of quality and security. The company offers secure, innovative, and durable proprietary products that implement leading-edge engineering capabilities and security. CompoSecure’s mission is to increase clients’ brand equity in the marketplace by offering products and solutions which differentiate the brands they represent, thus elevating cardholder experience. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com. Arculus™ was created with the mission to promote cryptocurrency adoption by making it safe, simple and secure for the average person to store, buy, swap, send and receive cryptocurrency. With a strong background in security hardware and financial payments, the Arculus™ solution was developed to allow people to use a familiar payment card form factor to manage their cryptocurrency. For more information, please visit www.GetArculus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this Press Release, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the Company’s possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. In some instances, these statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of the date hereof. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. You should understand that the following important factors, among others, could affect the Company’s future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the Company’s forward-looking statements: the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers, compete within its industry and retain its key employees; the possibility that the Company may be adversely impacted by other economic conditions (including the rapidly evolving conflict between Russian and the Ukraine), business, and/or competitive factors; future exchange and interest rates; and other risks and uncertainties included under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings that have been made or will be made with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that CompoSecure does not presently know or that CompoSecure currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. However, while CompoSecure may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Anthony Piniella



917-208-7724



[email protected]