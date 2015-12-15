Snowplow Announces Partnership with Databricks at the 2022 Data + AI Summit

With Snowplow and Databricks, data teams can now build powerful, data-driven applications and composable CDPs

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snowplow, the industry leader in data creation and behavioral data, today announced a partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company and pioneer of the data lakehouse paradigm, at the 2022 Databricks Data + AI Summit in San Francisco, occurring June 27-30.

With the new partnership, joint customers and the open source community can integrate and build powerful data-driven applications and composable customer data platforms (CDPs) with Snowplow’s AI-ready, behavioral data in real-time on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform. In addition, data teams can now access Snowplow’s new custom-built web models and leverage behavioral data to power AI/ML data applications, advanced analytics and automate insight as part of a composable CDP, directly from their Databricks Lakehouse.

“We have experienced first-hand the benefit of using Snowplow and Databricks in our broader tech stack. While we have not yet implemented this new integration between Snowplow and Databricks, we are looking forward to doing so and seeing the benefits once put in place. Specifically, we anticipate strong benefits from this integration, such as Lakehouse will now become the single platform for analytics and Snowplow’s Databricks loader will enable us to achieve it with minimal efforts. This integration will pave the way and reduce the friction for leveraging customer’s behavioral data for ML/AI use cases in the future,” said Satish Rane, Head of Data Engineering at ThredUp.

“Our partners are vital to bringing the power of Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform to more customers around the world. We are thrilled for this partnership, since behavioral data created with Snowplow can be loaded directly to Databricks without complex preparation processes, which is a key competitive advantage for modern data teams,” said Roger Murff, VP, ISV Partners at Databricks.

Through the new partnership, users can achieve the competitive advantage of AI by having access to a consistent level of high-quality data required to build AI/ML data applications within Databricks without preparation. This is because Snowplow’s pioneering approach to “Data Creation” removes the need for extensive data preparation, empowering data science teams to manage end-to-end behavioral data creation, instead of spending the majority of their time cleaning and preparing data.

“It’s a reality today that many data teams are missing out on the massively untapped potential of behavioral data for AI and ML, due to the challenge of wrangling and preparing data,” said Alex Dean, CEO and Co-Founder at Snowplow. “With Snowplow and Databricks, data teams can harness this potential by making accurate predictions with AI-ready data and generating deep customer understanding in real-time within Databricks.”

Organizations attending this year’s Data + AI Summit can learn more about the partnership at Snowplow President, Chief Product and Marketing Officer Nick King’s speaking session on Wednesday, June 29 at 2:05 p.m. PST. Attendees can also visit Snowplow at Booth #832 to speak to a member of the Snowplow team, or for more information, visit here.

To learn more, read our blog on “Building Powerful AI Data Applications and Composable CDPs with Snowplow and Databricks” here.

Snowplow generates, governs and models high-quality, granular behavioral data, ready for use in AI, ML, and advanced analytics applications. When integrated with other tools from the modern data stack, Snowplow can power a wide variety of advanced use cases, allowing organizations to drive significant business value with behavioral data. Killer apps built on top of Snowplow include the composable CDP, first-party digital analytics and ML-powered churn reduction for subscription businesses.

