Constructor Introduces Quizzes to Increase Personalization for Online Retailers

Quizzes adds a new element to Constructor’s search and discovery capabilities, improving digital merchandising for e-retailers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Constructor, the company building revenue-driving on-site search and discovery solutions, today introduced Constructor Quizzes, a new offering that provides e-commerce retailers with the capability to ask customers questions while they shop online.

Online brands and marketplaces lose $18B annually in cart abandonment. E-retailer websites are set up with a one-size-fits-all approach that guesses and suggests instead of asking shoppers questions like a sales associate would in-store. The Constructor Quizzes on-site questionnaire enables retailers to collect detailed information about customers like their lifestyle activities, shopping preferences, and health and wellness goals to guide search and discovery results across their e-commerce site. As a result, online retailers can drive more conversions and revenue, build stronger relationships, and reduce time to purchase.

“Customers are stuck in analysis paralysis, which hinders their decision-making process during checkout, and retailers have a big part to play in this,” explained Eli Finkelshteyn, CEO and founder of Constructor. “Constructor Quizzes directly applies customer feedback to create individualized experiences for shoppers, narrowing options to only show them the best suited items and driving greater revenue as a result.”

Retailers leveraging Constructor Quizzes can customize the questions they ask customers and the type of data they collect through the solution. Then, leveraging AI and machine learning through the rest of Constructor’s holistic search and discovery platform, answers to the questionnaire create a highly specific, personalized shopping experience that is unique to each customer. Retailers deliver the most personalized results leading to stronger on-site shopping experiences that drive site conversions.

Constructor Quizzes leverages zero-party data, meaning saved responses to quiz questions won’t fuel advertisements or follow them around across several sites.

“In supplements, a recommendation can’t be given on a single data point—you have to understand a whole host of factors around what customers need, want, and are struggling with,” said Vishal Arora of LuckyVitamin. “Constructor Quizzes will let us ask questions and curate a much more personalized experience. A quiz lets us understand not just that someone is interested in heart health, but also the lifestyle choices and dietary preferences that should influence their choices. From there, we can make a more confident recommendation so the first emotion isn’t overwhelm and engage them in much more relevant ways across channels. It’s a welcome but drastic departure in the way we’ve spoken to our customers, and I’m extremely excited at the potential.”

With the addition of Quizzes, Constructor offers a complete set of AI-powered search and discovery tools including search, autosuggest, browse, recommendations, and collections. The tools learn from every query and every user interaction to optimize customers’ experiences billions of times every day. Constructor is the only product discovery tool on the market that doesn’t force retailers to trust the black box of AI. Customers have complete visibility into how Constructor algorithms rank products, all while giving customers full control over what their customers see for any query.

About Constructor

Constructor is the only search and product discovery platform tailor-made for enterprise e-commerce where conversions matter. Constructor’s cloud-based solutions use natural language processing, machine learning-enhanced results ranking, and collaborative personalization to deliver powerful user experiences across all facets of product discovery – from search to browse, recommendations, and autosuggest. Constructor optimizes revenue before relevance and generates consistent $10M+ lifts for our customers, which include some of the biggest brands in retail like Sephora, Backcountry, Expensify, Maxeda Brands, and Bonobos. Constructor is a U.S.-based company that was founded in 2015 by Eli Finkelshteyn and Dan McCormick. For more, visit: Constructor.io

