Workato named one of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ in 2022 by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine, Ranking #3

The leading enterprise automation platform was selected for Fortune’s Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ 2022 list

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine have honored Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. The annual list celebrates and recognizes the best companies to work for in the Bay Area. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work®-Certified standard.

This year’s Best Workplaces in the Bay Area award is based on employee feedback collected through America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 98% of Workato’s employees said Workato is a great place to work, which is 41% higher than the average U.S. company.

“We are beyond grateful and proud to be named one of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ in 2022 by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine. To be recognized by a group of like-minded leaders whose mission is to help every organization become a great place to work for all speaks to the core values of Workato – trust, customer success, innovation, and excellence,” said Carle Quinn, Chief People Officer at Workato. “People are at the center of everything we do and to be included on a list that puts the employee experience first is truly an honor. Our people, culture, and values make working at Workato an irresistible organization and it is truly a special experience every day. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible honor.”

Workato was established in 2013 to transform automation across businesses with a single platform for data, apps, and processes. The company is emerging as a market leader in enterprise automation as the only low-code, no-code platform that reduces fragmentation company-wide. Over the past year, Workato more than doubled its workforce and established subsidiaries in the U.K., India, and Japan, plus opened an office in Dublin and a data center in Frankfurt.

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization and headquartered in the Bay Area.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion—and it’s not been easy,” says Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Global Recognition, Research & Strategic Partnerships at Great Place to Work. “Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee, and support them in a way that’s meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to.”

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 11,000 of the world’s top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

About the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Companies must be headquartered in the Bay Area to be eligible. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

