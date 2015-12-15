Court Rejects Urbx’s Motion to Dismiss Attabotics’ Patent Infringement Case

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Attabotics, the 3D robotics supply chain company for modern commerce, today announced that the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts has denied Urbx’s motion to dismiss Attabotics’ lawsuit, which alleges that the current product offering from Urbx infringed and continues to infringe two patents held by Attabotics.

The Attabotics lawsuit alleges Urbx has used Attabotics-patented inventions in their solutions, infringing multiple claims of U.S. Patent No. 10,604,343 and U.S. Patent No. 11,008,166.

The Court’s decision declines to accept Urbx’s argument that Attabotics’ claims against Urbx are meritless, and allows the patent infringement claims from Attabotics to proceed in litigation.

Attabotics has a robust portfolio of cutting-edge intellectual property, including patented technology for its unique robotics storage, retrieval and delivery systems, and will continue to aggressively protect its existing intellectual property. Attabotics remains open to collaboration with others in the industry as long as IP ownership guidelines are respected.

Attabotics is the world’s first 3D robotics supply chain system for modern commerce. Inspired by the framework of ant colonies, Attabotics replaces the rows and aisles of traditional fulfillment centers with a patented storage structure and robotics shuttles that utilize both horizontal and vertical space, reducing the company’s warehouse needs by 85 percent. By empowering retailers to place fulfillment centers near high-density urban areas, Attabotics helps create jobs and decrease carbon emissions by closing the last-mile delivery gap. Attabotics has been adopted by major brands and other retailers across apparel, food and beverage and home goods. Attabotics is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada with fulfillment centers across the United States and Canada.

