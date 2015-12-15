Zillion Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

The Telehealth leader is Great Place to Work® Certified for the 2nd consecutive year

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#behavioralhealth—Zillion is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the 2nd consecutive year! The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Zillion. This year, 94% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 37 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Zillion is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the second consecutive year! We consider employee experience a top priority every day,” said President and CEO Cheryl Morrison Deustch. “We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees at Zillion. We celebrate and thank them for all they do and we are honored to receive this incredible recognition.”

A bit of our culture:



We put our people first. We are transparent, respectful and understand that work is not always their number one priority. At Zillion we value a work-life balance. These last few years have been exceptionally hard on everyone. Covid-19 not only changed where we worked, transitioning to fully remote and permanently closing our offices, to how we worked. We encourage collaboration, engagement, cross training and taking the next steps in their careers and promote from within. We continue to support our employees to make themselves and their families their first priorities. Our RestoreResilience program supports our members who are struggling with life’s challenges – we do just that for our employees too – we practice what we preach!

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Zillion:



Zillion is a leading health technology company, offering solutions that blend technology, people, and content to deliver impactful programs targeting the most pervasive chronic health conditions. We do so in two significant ways — Zillion Platform, a content-agnostic platform that enables organizations to deliver their programs through a tailored technology and services solution, allowing them to reach their audience by increasing their digital footprint; and the Restore Product Suite, which includes personalized, actionable support for employees that address health issues before they escalate. We aim to help as many as possible by enabling others to help as many as possible.

To learn more about Zillion, visit us at www.zillion.com.

