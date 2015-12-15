Norbert Nusterer leaving Cummins after 25 distinguished years; Cummins names Jenny Bush President, Power Systems business

COLUMBUS, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced a change in the leadership of the company’s Power Systems segment, one of the company’s five business segments.

Norbert Nusterer, Vice President and President of Power Systems, has made the decision to leave Cummins after 25 years with the company. Jenny Bush, who is currently Vice President, Cummins Sales and Service – North America, will assume the role of President – Power Systems effective upon Norbert’s departure from that role on August 1.

“During his 25 years with Cummins, Norbert has invested significantly, and intentionally, in our people and his understanding of our markets and customer needs,” said Cummins Chairman and CEO, Tom Linebarger. “He has contributed those skills to multiple leadership roles across the company – from manufacturing to supply chain and aftermarket – and driven sustained improvement that has benefited our people and business. His impact on our business can be seen in the results of his efforts during his time overseeing New and Recon Parts, advising our India Business as they navigated local leadership changes and achieved strong financial performance, and most recently as President of our Power Systems business segment. Norbert’s leadership and mentoring have extended across the company and into the Columbus community. He will be missed, and we wish him the best as he moves forward.”

Linebarger continued, “Given the varied demands of the markets and applications that our Power Systems segment serves, Jenny Bush is uniquely positioned to assume this role, advance the strategy, and focus on key opportunities for the segment. She has broad experience across our power generation, industrial markets and our Distribution segment. In addition, Jenny has strong business acumen, and a focus on painting a vision and energizing teams to deliver outstanding results for our customers and the business. Most recently, Jenny has led our North America Distribution business and been intensely focused on successfully executing an effort to ensure an optimal experience for our stakeholders. She has always been focused on delivering results and the transformation of the North American distribution business is no exception. We are excited about adding her capabilities, leadership vision and record of delivering results to Power Systems and to the Cummins leadership team. There is no doubt, she is the right person for this role.”

Nusterer joined Cummins in 1996, and currently serves as Vice President and President of the Power Systems segment. Prior to that, Nusterer served as Vice President of New and Recon Parts, Nusterer oversaw a comprehensive integration of Cummins’ global aftermarket supply chain and transformed its parts business, Nusterer and his team doubled the size of Cummins’ service parts and remanufacturing businesses and transformed them into a global shared service organization supporting all five Cummins businesses. Over his career, Nusterer has contributed to the company in multiple leadership roles. These positions included global responsibilities for and collaboration with OEM customers, Cummins global distributors and multiple key suppliers.

Bush joined Cummins 25 years ago as a parts writer in the U.K. after completing a technician apprenticeship with Shell Oil – the program’s first female graduate. Since then, Bush added her expertise and passion for process improvement as a Six Sigma Blackbelt in Power Systems, Alternator Division (CGT), and led sales, purchasing and supply chain globally for this business. Bush also led the Global Commercial Marine Engine business, and later moved into the Distribution segment, leading the former Mid-South & Southern Plains and then the Gulf region.

For the past few years, Bush has led the transformation of the North American distribution business with the goal of building the world’s best distribution business for Cummins by ensuring a unified customer experience, standardizing internal operations, and leveraging the scale and benefits of ownership. Her efforts have enhanced employee engagement, simplified how the company works, accelerated growth, improved how Cummins serves its customers, and produced cost savings.

