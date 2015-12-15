CUBE 2.0 Reveals New Aspects of the Project’s Whitepaper

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – June 14, 2022) – CUBE revealed updates to its whitepaper, which now contains a new look at what’s to come for the project.

First, there is new information regarding the uses and features of the $ITAMCUBE token, which will power all transactions within the GameFi ecosystem, including in-game purchases, NFT purchases and Trading, NFT upgrades, staking, and governance.

The token will be used to reward participants in the blockchain for their contribution to the network in the way of content and consumption. $ITAMCUBE is also a scarce digital asset, with no more than 10 billion tokens available.

CUBE also unveiled the PC Launcher for P2E players, which is designed to offer a smoother and more streamlined gaming experience for its gamers. CUBE employs state-of-the-art blockchain game management techniques to maximize player experience while still keeping a simplified user interface and effective tracking of everyone’s assets, whether in-game or in the form of cryptocurrency.

Plus, the cross-play game launcher allows players to install CUBE on any device to begin their journey as a P2E player.

For a place to store current assets, CUBE has also introduced the CUBE wallet. It makes the experience of buying and trading easier, and it’s a place to collect and keep fragmented assets like tokens and NFTs in one address.

The NFT store and marketplace also have an update; currently, users need to purchase their favorite assets from the shop and migrate them over to the game they want to use them in, but CUBE has rid users of the extra hassle and now allows direct purchase from CUBE.

CUBE continues to update and evolve itself, keeping in mind the user experience. Ultimately it aims to become the perfect escape from daily life by providing an immersive experience filled with entertainment. Whether participants wish to trade and create connections in the marketplace, make their guild and battle in games, or simply stream content generated by others in the community, CUBE is the ultimate destination for unrivaled entertainment.

About CUBE

With the CUBE platform, users can enjoy complete access to all kinds of entertainment at once, currently scattered across different platforms and devices. Users can access world-class games, broadcasting, webtoon, web novels, dramas, movies, and social functions all within a single platform.

CUBE is a borderless playground where users can find the fun they want and discover new elements they did not even know they wanted.

