REALM Beta App Set for Release on June 21st (REALM-DAY) at NFT.NYC

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – June 14, 2022) – REALM, a mobile-first social impact “metaverse factory”, is releasing its mobile app beta on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store on June 21st, or REALM-DAY.

Image source: REALM

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8506/127652_9cbcc85ea46e5a22_001full.jpg

Visitors to NFT.NYC will be able to join the launch party, which will include an exclusive preview of a new kind of gaming experience, created in partnership with visionary artist Oseanworld. The exhibition will be open 2 PM – 8:30 PM on June 21-22, at 251 Elizabeth Street, NYC. Attendees can join a scavenger hunt to win tokens and prizes from the physical clothing and accessory collections created by Oseanworld.

The REALM app will feature multiple realms such as games, galleries and quests. With a free developer tool available at launch, users will be able to create custom “microverses” in their own style in minutes – and no coding experience is required. A connection with REALM’s NFT marketplace allows users to collect in-game items and trade them with both crypto and regular payment methods.

REALM is mobile-first, and anyone with a smartphone is able to download the app and access all the user-generated realms. Using the smartphone allows creating unique immersive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality experiences. The in-game tools to create quests or ticket-gated events with live audio, 3D sound, vibrations, flying and many more tools to create a unique community experience.

Users will also be able to purchase land parcels in REALM, with 9360 plots up for grabs. The land is organized in 4 concentric areas, with the interior having higher traffic and value compared to the external circles. The $REALM token will provide various utilities to holders, including access to premium content and obtaining rewards from the project’s revenue (up to 33% of all proceeds). A further third of the proceeds is reserved for sustainability initiatives. Through partnerships with projects like Plasticbank, Eden Reforestation Projects and Brokoli, players will be able to transform their digital nature into a physical form. Each tree, or coral reef used for decoration in the REALM metaverse will mean one more real tree planted, or one more coral reef preserved.

“We really can’t wait to show the world what we cooked up with REALM,” said Matt Larby, Founder and CEO of REALM. “The beta launch is going to be awesome for anyone who can attend NFT.NYC. For everyone else, the app will be live to experiment with and build your own microverse. We want everyone, from regular folks to big brands to build up their own little experience in REALM.”

REALM’s mission is to empower everyone to thrive from metaverse experiences that create real world impact. The REALM Beta app was unveiled at NFT.NYC includes games, quests, a free builder tool and a connected marketplace. Through a collaboration with Plasticbank, Eden Reforestation Projects and others, players can make a real impact from their digital worlds.

