CubeLogic is named the Energy Technology Firm of the Year by Energy Risk Awards 2022 for the second consecutive year

LONDON, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CubeLogic is named an Energy Technology firm of the year by Energy Risk Awards 2022 for its advanced credit risk management software platform RiskCubed, which has been enhanced with complex data and analytics.

CubeLogic is an industry leader in credit, market, and compliance risk software that enables global energy trading companies and financial institutions to transform their operations into modern digital experiences.

Volatility in energy and financial markets has skyrocketed over the past year, and more firms are finding themselves in situations where a holistic view of their position and exposure in real time is vital, as rising energy prices, falling equity markets, unprecedented volatility, and global uncertainty place a strain on their counterparty risk and depress available margins.

“Having been named Energy House of the Year for the second consecutive year is an honor, but it is also a testament to CubeLogic’s hard work and dedication,” says Lee Campbell, CEO of CubeLogic. “The credit and risk environment in general remain top priorities for our clients, and we are constantly working on modernizing, scaling and adapting our solutions to the ever-changing market conditions.”

The company is reaping the benefits of its ability to provide software that addresses many of the biggest challenges faced by commodities and financial services firms and overcome some deep-seated IT obstacles. The group’s revenue increased by 44% in 2021, following a 48% increase the year before. Over half of CubeLogic’s clients are on Fortune 500 lists, and the company’s global client base keeps growing.

The firm is expanding the sources of credit analytics available to clients in 2021, now including S&P Global, Moody’s, Dun and Bradstreet, CreditSafe and others. By using CubeLogic credit risk management software, companies in energy as well as in the financial services sector can manage very complex trading portfolios, perform complex credit risk analysis, structure cross-asset collateralised lending processes and optimize risk portfolios.



Currently, CubeLogic’s platform runs on 17 energy and commodity exchanges and broker platforms, including the Intercontinental Exchange, CME Group, EpexSpot, and Trayport.

For its trade surveillance product, CubeLogic is the only vendor certified by EpexSpot. The application is capable of handling physical commodity instruments, cascading delivery periods, and market coupling zones. CubeLogic’s Transaction Surveillance solution CubeWatchTS employs artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically calibrate pricing thresholds in response to extreme market price volatility.



Its software as a service (SaaS) applications are available on a single cloud platform, leading the way in digital transformation and risk management. Global market conditions shift energy companies’ focus to risk management, calibration of risk analytics and re-assessing its risk exposures more effectively and in real time. This is where CubeLogic’s product suite that incorporates best practices in risk management and modern most progressive risk analytics and approaches becomes the cornerstone application within energy trading firms’ infrastructure.

