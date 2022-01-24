VERB MARKET Livestream Shopping Platform Welcomes CELESTE SOL To Its Growing Vendor List

CELESTE SOL’s First Livestream Shopping Events are Scheduled for June 2nd and June 3rd, 2022.

Fashion and apparel, including accessories, make up the most popular livestream shopping category. Affordable designer, CELESTE SOL leverages MARKET’s shoppable livestream capabilities to personally connect with its growing audience.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) (“VERB” or the “Company”), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, today announced that CELESTE SOL, a socially conscious jewelry line dedicated to providing elegant pieces at affordable prices, will host a series of livestream shopping events on MARKET , VERB’s livestream shopping platform, on June 2nd & June 3rd, 2022. The events will be livestreamed from CELESTE SOL’s storefront on MARKET. You can RSVP here.

A reimagining of the fine jewelry carried in a boutique owned by Founder and CEO Tiffany Joachim’s grandparents in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, CELESTE SOL offers delicate gold-plated pieces for any look. Inspired by the same influences of fashion, travel, and culture of Tiffany’s grandparents and their boutique’s timeless offerings, CELESTE SOL has established itself as a brand for every modern woman.

CELESTE SOL is also committed to innovating new ways to support the women and girls of its community. Every year, the company sets aside 2% of its sales to donate to organizations that empower vulnerable populations of women in different ways.

“I am so excited to be able to share some of my favorite pieces on MARKET” said Tiffany Joachim, Founder and CEO of CELESTE SOL. “CELESTE SOL has allowed me to breathe new life into a 60+ year old family business, with jewelry that embodied the spirit of my grandmother made modern and at an affordable price point, and I can’t wait to share it with the MARKET audience. The interactive features of the MARKET platform are a perfect fit for our organization, and I can’t wait to use it to connect with current and soon-to-be customers alike.”

“I am thrilled to welcome CELESTE SOL to the MARKET seller community,” said Angel Cicerone, VERB SVP of Business Development. “Fashion and accessories make up the most common livestream shopping category, and MARKET is the perfect way for brands like CELESTE SOL to capitalize on this growing phenomenon. We can’t wait to introduce our audience to CELESTE SOL’s beautiful, classic pieces.”

About MARKET

MARKET is a 24/7, multi-vendor, livestream shopping platform designed to host simultaneous livestream shopping sessions by consumer brands, big-box stores, boutiques, celebrities, content creators, and influencers selling products and services across numerous categories.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees and contractors, the Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and it also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech .

