Curant Health Appoints U.S. Market Leadership for Employer and Health Plan Markets

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Curant Health, an organization that improves patient lives through proprietary Medication Care Management® products, announces the appointment of Beau Evans and Scott Harbin as U.S. Market Leads. In this executive role, Evans and Harbin will be responsible for leadership and oversight of U.S. Market Development for the Employer and Health Plan markets, respectively. Accomplished commercial healthcare executives, Evans and Harbin bring more than forty combined years of experience and expertise. Individually and collectively, they possess a proven track record of success as evidenced by numerous awards, including Vice President Cabinet, Circle of Excellence and Pinnacle Awards.

“Beau and Scott represent the ideal culmination of mindset and mission which are perfectly suited to developing, structuring and leading their respective markets in a manner which aligns Curant Health capabilities to partner and patient needs,” says Chief Revenue Officer Jake Caines. “Beau and Scott will lead the exponential business growth that we anticipate in the employer and health plan markets. This growth will come from the adoption of Curant Health Advisory, Engagement and Evidence Solutions powered by Products which are proven to impact partners in a measurable and meaningful way.”

For more than 20 years, Curant Health has specialized in delivering personalized healthcare driven by choice and defined by value. This is accomplished by innovative, longitudinal and relational patient engagement services delivered by dedicated clinicians and supported by proprietary platform and protocol technology. Curant Health is a fixture on the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Largest 50 Atlanta Private Companies list. Curant Health has received multiple Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetters Awards and ACG Fast 40 Awards for the fastest growing companies in Atlanta and the State of Georgia. Curant Health’s proprietary Pharmacy Analytics platform MedPlan® was a Grand Finalist for Microsoft’s 2013 Excellence Award for Innovation. Curant Health has been listed on the INC. 500/5000 seven times and recently recognized as “Best in Business 2021: Most Inspiring Companies of the Year.”

About Curant Health

Curant Health is a national outcomes-based patient support organization headquartered in the Atlanta area that delivers personalized healthcare driven by choice and defined by value. Curant Health collaborates with partners to deliver agreed upon and defined value which is validated to measurably improve patient and partner outcomes including reduced total cost of care, decreased emergency department and hospital utilization rates and improved patient Quality of Life (QoL). Curant Health’s patient-dedicated clinicians focus on transforming the patient journey by leveraging its proprietary omni-channel engagement platform and protocol which seamlessly delivers the appropriate level of intervention to the right patient at the right time with the right communication medium with the right frequency. Their balance of clinical and business intelligence expertise serves as the catalyst for bridging the chasm between Burden of Illness (BoI) and Return on Investment (RoI). For more information, visit www.curanthealth.com.

