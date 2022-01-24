BNP Paribas Unveils Redesigned Regional Headquarters in NYC

State-of-the-Art building includes latest workplace technology & advances

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BNP Paribas, the EU’s leading bank, today announced the official opening of its redesigned office building at 787 7th Avenue in New York City. The 54-story skyscraper, built in 1986 and designed by Edward Larrabee Barnes, was formerly named the Equitable Center and now displays the “BNP Paribas” name over the main entrance, as well as prominent signage across the exterior and interior marking the occasion. The rebranding of the building coincides with the Bank’s signing of a new 20-year lease in 2021 as part of a broader reorganization of its regional presence and a demonstration of its commitment to New York City as its regional hub.





The building is in the final phase of a three-year renovation led by global architecture, design, and planning firm, Gensler. The new lobby and modern offices are at the leading edge of how the bank sees the future of work and positions the building as a ‘destination’ where community, culture and technology will come together. The evolution of the new space will encourage inclusivity, natural interactions and have flexible workspaces for staff to collaborate and entertain clients. The redesigned office is a “home away from home” for the Bank’s employees to create and tailor best-in-class platforms and products for clients, and includes upgraded employee common spaces, client hospitality areas and workspace floors.

The location will house over 2,300 employees from the Bank’s core CIB business lines, including Global Markets, Global Banking, and Securities Services. Several BNP Paribas businesses previously housed in other locations around NYC will also be moving into the midtown building, including Exane US, the award-winning research group BNP Paribas recently completed purchasing.

As a leader in sustainability, BNP Paribas ensured the newly redesigned building received LEED Gold Certification, a green building certification program used worldwide. BNP Paribas is also undertaking the WELL Certification, a standard used when building occupants implement features that help support and advance human health and wellness. Benefits range from promoting movement by walking or taking the stairs, healthy eating, providing occupants with outdoor views, adjustable lighting, improved audial comfort, filtered air and close access to hydration stations, all of which are verified by performance testing or sensor output.

As BNP Paribas continues to pursue and execute on its growth ambitions in the Americas region, the 787 7th Avenue building will integrate seamlessly with the Bank’s other campuses in Jersey City, NJ, and Chesterbrook, PA, each with their own strong identity. The three US locations are key to the Group’s long-term plans, which includes a significant and growing presence in Montreal, Canada, one of the region’s near-shoring centers. The Bank also has a presence in San Francisco, CA, Denver, CO, and Boston, MA.

Jean-Yves Fillion, CEO of BNP Paribas USA, said: “I’ve spent the majority of my career in the 787 7th Avenue office, and am excited that BNP Paribas and my colleagues will get to spend the next 20 or more years in this great building. Our newly upgraded premises speak to our continuity of presence and growth ambitions in the Americas, as well as a testament that the US remains a critical market for our group. I want to thank all involved, including our local and state representatives, the architects, and of course our staff, who have spent many hours making today’s launch happen.”

José Placido, Chief Executive Officer of CIB Americas at BNP Paribas, commented: “We are today unveiling our new, cutting edge regional headquarters, where we’ve etched our name in stone over the main entrance. This office is the anchor in our network of area buildings and something every BNP Paribas employee can be proud of, as well as look forward to working in. These offices are also the ideal place to keep providing our many clients and the community with best-in-class service, while being the benchmark for workplace efficiency, well-being and positive employee experiences.”

Laurent Lisimachio, Design Director and Principal at Gensler, said: “We are excited to help deliver a reimagined headquarters for BNP Paribas employees that inspires them to do their best work with access to active lifestyle amenities, including modern spaces with the latest IT technology and connectivity. There are many adjacent pantries offering healthy food options, a coffee bar, dining areas, and lounges. The evolution of BNP Paribas’ workspace encourages inclusivity, increases natural interactions among coworkers, and provides flexible workspaces where staff can meet and exchange ideas. The new workspaces facilitate a real sense of community and is conducive to creative collaboration.”

As part of its opening festivities and continuing the Bank’s support of cinema, BNP Paribas will air tonight the soon to be released French film “Eiffel”, directed by Martin Bourboulon and starring Romain Duris and Emma Mackey. The producer of the film, Vanessa van Zuylen, will be in attendance for the opening. BNP Paribas clients and guests will view the film in the building’s auditorium, located in the lower level of the building.

Between 2020 and 2022, the leases on BNP Paribas’ three NYC area locations were up for renewal, resulting in a search process for a new building(s) in 2019 for its metro NYC and PA offices and staff, which included viewing and evaluating many office locations throughout the NYC and PA areas with the possibility of staying in its current addresses. The Bank signed three new 20-year leases in July 2020, remaining at 787 7th Avenue, New York City (323,000 RSF); 525 Washington Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ (150,000 RSF), and moved to a new Philadelphia location at 735 Chesterbrook Boulevard (59,000 RSF), which also has the ‘office as destination’ concept. The $18 million Philadelphia commitment resulted in over 100 jobs being retained while creating nearly 300 new, full-time jobs in the area.

BNP Paribas has occupied its NYC building since 1986, the Jersey City office since 2007, and Philadelphia office since 2021.

BNP Paribas is represented by JLL for all three leases. Commonwealth Partners (787 7th Ave) is represented by CRBE; Bentall Green Oak (525 Washington) is represented by CBRE; and Rubenstein Partners (735 Chesterbrook) by JLL.

BNP Paribas is the European Union’s leading bank and key player in international banking. It operates in 65 countries and has nearly 190,000 employees, including nearly 145,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services for the Group’s commercial & personal banking and several specialized businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated commercial & personal banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Turkey, Eastern Europe as well as via a large network in the western part of the United States. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.

BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group’s performance and stability.

Gensler is a global architecture, design, and planning firm with 50 locations across Asia, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and the Americas. Founded in 1965, the firm serves more than 3,300 active clients in virtually every industry. Guided by determined optimism, we believe the power of design can spark positive change and create a future that promotes equity, resilience, and wellbeing for everyone.

