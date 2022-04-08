Customers Award Druva with Top Ratings across Multiple SaaS Categories

Druva Rated #1 for Security and Compliance Features by G2 in Server Backup Category and Named a TrustRadius Top Rated Vendor

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Druva Inc. today announced that it has once again been recognized for its best-in-class approach that helps thousands of leading organizations simplify data protection, combat surging cyber threats, and streamline governance. Based entirely on independent feedback from customers, Druva was selected as a Top Rated vendor by TrustRadius while the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud and the company’s customer success organization secured a combined 36 awards in the G2 2022 Summer and Spring Reports.

“As global economic uncertainties loom, the cloud offers organizations a technology that can not only lower costs, but a way to continue driving innovation and put themselves in a position to be even stronger and ahead of the competition when the upswing comes,” said Ash Parikh, Chief Marketing Officer, Druva. “We are eager to help enterprises strengthen their data resiliency and these accolades are a further testament to the confidence and trust our customers put in Druva. With Druva’s pioneering, secure and enterprise-grade SaaS platform, businesses can be resilient and ready for whatever comes next.”

TrustRadius Top Rated Awards

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have aimed to be an unbiased recognition of technology products. Based entirely on user feedback and reviews, the awards are not influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. All average scores on TrustRadius’ website are calculated using their trScore algorithm, including the overall Likelihood to Recommend score, scores for attributes like usability and support, and scores for specific features like dashboarding and reporting. The trScore algorithm represents an accurate and objective picture of customer sentiment to buyers.

With a trScore of 9.0 out of 10, Druva was recognized as a top rated vendor in categories such as Enterprise Backup, Cloud Computing Security, SaaS Backup, among others.

“In today’s crowded technology market, we know that buyers have many options when it comes to selecting software,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research, TrustRadius. “With that in mind, we have designed our Top Rated Awards to help IT leaders make the most informed decision for their organization. Druva won their Top Rated awards based entirely on feedback from their customers. Reviewers on TrustRadius highlight Druva’s robust cloud-native capabilities that advance an organization’s cyber, data and operational resilience without any hardware, software or associated complexity.”

G2 Summer and Spring Reports

G2’s Summer Report 2022 and Spring Report 2022 each ranked products based on thousands of reviews gathered from its user community as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Receiving a total of 36 awards, the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud was named an Enterprise Leader and Momentum Leader in several categories including SaaS Backup Software, Online Backup Software, Server Backup Software and Cloud Data Security Software. In addition, Druva was ranked #1 for its security and compliance features in Server Backup Software and rated a High Performer in Cloud Data Security Software.

Read more from customers who have experienced the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud first-hand:

Fantastic and Reliable Cloud Backup Solution — “The setup process was very easy to follow, and the onboarding support was excellent. Ongoing support from Druva has also been very impressive. This is not always the case with other companies once they’ve made the sale, but Druva has not dropped the ball. Visibility from notifications is also very good and makes it easy to stay on top of any potential problems. One of the best features is no extra data usage fees for storage. It’s consistent, so no ingress or egress fees.”

A Top Notch Cloud Backup Solution — "We use Druva Data Resiliency Cloud as a solution to back up critical data from multiple endpoints within our organization. The Druva Data Resiliency Cloud allows our IT department to safely back up and restore data automatically without user interaction. We can manage the many Druva endpoints within the console seamlessly without any hassles, as well as add new accounts that will link them to their respective endpoints. We are also able to upgrade the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud client remotely to counter any active vulnerabilities that may target older versions of the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud clients."

Additional Information:

Customer Reviews: See what customers are saying about the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud on G2 and TrustRadius

See what customers are saying about the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud on G2 and TrustRadius Free Trial: Sign up for a 30-day free trial of the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud

About Druva

Druva enables cyber, data and operational resilience for every organization with the Data Resiliency Cloud, the industry’s first and only at-scale SaaS solution. Customers can radically simplify data protection, streamline data governance, and gain data visibility and insights as they accelerate cloud adoption. Druva pioneered a SaaS-based approach to eliminate complex infrastructure and related management costs, and deliver data resilience via a single platform spanning multiple geographies and clouds. Druva is trusted by thousands of enterprises, including 60 of the Fortune 500 to make data more resilient and accelerate their journey to cloud. Visit druva.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

