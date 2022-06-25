Simulations Plus Collaborates with Multinational Pharmaceutical Company to Provide Modeling & Simulation Support for COVID-19 Treatment

LANCASTER, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced that its Cognigen division worked with a major pharmaceutical company to implement modeling and simulation activities to support the development of a candidate COVID-19 therapy. This modeling and simulation work provided significant contributions towards regulatory submissions for the compound.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the pharmaceutical company initiated a collaboration to support the accelerated development of their compound. Together with scientists from the company, Sébastien Bihorel, Pharm.D., Ph.D., Senior Director of Pharmacometrics and Workflow Automation, led this cooperative team effort on behalf of Simulations Plus. Cognigen scientists provided real-time data processing and analysis, allowing for rapid knowledge updates about pharmacokinetics and efficacy in patients with COVID‑19 as the clinical trials proceeded.

“We are extremely proud of this collaboration, which further underscores the importance and critical role of modeling and simulation in informing development-related decisions and improving the efficiency of drug development,” added Jill Fiedler-Kelly, Cognigen division president.

Visit our Resource Center for more information. Contact us to learn how we can support your regulatory submissions.

About Simulations Plus



Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)



We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Simulations Plus Investor Relations

Ms. Renee Bouche



661-723-7723



[email protected]

Hayden IR

Mr. Brian Siegel



346-396-8696



[email protected]