CyberGRX Named Winner In 10th Annual CDM Global InfoSec Awards

Company recognized as Hot Company in the Third-Party Cyber Risk Management (TPCRM) category for its Exchange platform

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberGRX, provider of the world’s first and largest global risk exchange, today announced that Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, has named CyberGRX a winner in the 2022 CDM Global InfoSec Awards. CyberGRX was named Hot Company in the Third-Party Cyber Risk Management (TPCRM) category. This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year honoring the most innovative and valuable cyber defense companies from around the globe with winners being announced at the annual RSA Conference in San Francisco, CA.

Third-party breaches, supply chain attacks and vendor ransomware attacks are becoming increasingly more common as connected ecosystems expand. The attacks against SolarWinds and Kaseya are perfect examples of the domino effect that occurs when a third-party is attacked. These incidents go beyond just impacting organization’s data, but also negatively affects global economies and supply chains. CyberGRX is able to identify trends and create benchmarks by leveraging structured data and actionable intelligence which allow customers to strengthen third-party relationships through collaborative and proactive risk mitigation.

“CyberGRX embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

CyberGRX provides third parties with a single place to create a security profile on the Exchange, enabling them to share with their customers as needed to ensure real-time risk management collaboration. On the other side of the Exchange, customers can see the security profiles of all their third parties, analyze and monitor them against their own controls, and work together on a risk remediation strategy. These capabilities and features empower users to collaborate with other organizations and reduce shared risk. As a result, enterprises spend less time assessing their third parties and increase the effectiveness of their security procedures.

“We are honored to be recognized by the CDM awards program as a leader in the third-party cyber risk management market. Our Exchange platform provides unmatched depth and breadth of cyber risk data, giving our customers access to insights unattainable anywhere else. By leveraging standardized data and machine learning, we empower our customers to confidently identify, analyze and mitigate risks across their entire vendor portfolio,” said Fred Kneip, CEO of CyberGRX. “Our team has worked tirelessly to develop innovative new products that are completely revolutionizing how organizations structure their TPCRM programs. I am tremendously proud of all that we have accomplished and am excited for what the future holds and the innovations we’ll continue to develop.”

CyberGRX will be showcasing their award-winning Exchange at the 2022 RSA Conference in San Francisco, CA in the South Expo Hall at Booth #3424. To keep up to date on the company’s latest announcements, or to connect with their experts while at the conference, please visit https://www.cybergrx.com.

About CyberGRX



CyberGRX standardizes third-party cyber risk management, making it possible to achieve insights, prioritize risks and make smarter decisions across your entire vendor ecosystem. Driven by sophisticated data analytics and automation, real-world attack scenarios, and real-time threat intelligence, CyberGRX provides customers comprehensive and ongoing analysis of their vendor portfolio. Organizations can now effectively manage their cyber risk reputation by proactively utilizing the CyberGRX Exchange to complete and share a single assessment with multiple upstream partners. For more information: https://www.cybergrx.com/

About Cyber Defense Magazine



With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

