NWN Carousel Powers Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island’s New Cloud Contact Center Resulting in Dramatic Improvement in Member and Agent Satisfaction

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NWN Carousel, the leading integrated Cloud Communications Service Provider, today announced Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) has successfully deployed the company’s cloud-based contact center solution delivering a simplified customer experience that provides effective engagement, convenience, cost efficiencies and improved agent operations.

Among the issues BCBSRI needed to address were existing, disparate legacy premise systems with limited features, limited CRM integrations and cumbersome Dual Tone Multi Frequency Interactive Voice Response. There were no digital channels for agents, limited self service capabilities and high transfer of calls.

NWN Carousel with their technology partner, Five9, deployed a cloud contact center including intelligent, automated self-service with deep integration to CRM including ‘screen pops.’ Now, there is a single source for reporting as well as agent assist guidance which reduces training and improves regulatory compliance.

“In partnership with NWN Carousel we were able to understand the marketplace for cloud-based call center solutions for the best operational fit,” Joe Friedrichsen, managing director, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island. “The flexibility of turning features on, having a flexible licensing model, high stability commitments of uptime and voice quality, ease of integration with our CRM, along with robust reporting all fit nicely with where we were going. We have seen dramatic improvement in both member and agent satisfaction.”

“The contact center infrastructure market is undergoing a major revolution, moving from complex, on-premises, multi-vendor technology to easy-to-use, all-in-one software suites in the cloud,” said Jim Sullivan, president & CEO, NWN Carousel. “We’re proud to partner with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island on their cloud contact center platform to create better health outcomes for customers and improve operational efficiency and productivity.”

Joe Friedrichsen shares details of BCBSRI Cloud Contact Center transformation on a recent webinar: https://nwncarousel.com/event/excellerate-apr-2022/

