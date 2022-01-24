D3V Technology Solutions Achieves Application Development Specialization from Google Cloud

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D3V Technology Solutions recently achieved the Application Development Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. D3V is a Dallas-based cloud engineering firm with a core focus on Infra & App Modernization, DevOps & Cloud Cost Optimization for start-ups and SMBs.





D3V has been a Google Cloud Partner for several years and over this period has proven themselves and their technical capabilities through consistent client success and innovation in the cloud-native application development space. A Google Cloud Partner Specialization is the highest technical designation that Google Cloud offers to Partners (awarded after a third-party assessment).

D3V’s capabilities were evaluated by a third-party auditor through a comprehensive review of client case studies. All assessed case studies consisted of start-ups who needed to bolster their cloud development with the assistance of versed GCP veterans. Google Cloud service offerings that were evaluated included: Firebase, Firestore DB, Cloud Functions, Cloud Run, App Engine, Cloud SQL, Cloud Build, GKE, Mongo Atlas and Cloud Storage.

From Steve Sangapu, CTO & Founder:

“This acknowledgement by Google Cloud of our dedication to the cloud space is truly an exciting milestone for not only our business, but for the entire team. Through our team members’ efforts and determination, we were able to go above and beyond all requirements, including holding multiple professional certifications in Cloud Architecture and Cloud Development.”

In addition to D3V’s Partner Specialization in Application Development, they have also been successful been granted Expertise in the following areas:

Google Cloud Compute

Google Cloud Databases

VM Migration

Modernize Legacy Applications

Cloud-Native Application Development.

An Expertise is also an official technical designation by Google Cloud which is awarded to Google Partners that have demonstrated proficiency and customer success in a specific industry, solution, or product.

About D3V Technology Solutions

Founded in 2011, D3V is a Dallas-based cloud-engineering firm based and Google Cloud Partner. For over a decade, D3V has been leveraging and proving the most advanced tech stacks with consistent client success. D3V’s primary focus is on small business and start-ups through providing either certified, ready-to-go cloud development teams or interim CTO services.

D3V’s structure is similar to a start-up, enabling teams to easily mesh and excel. Through quick integration, a culture of collaboration is born to collectively navigate through all of the excitement that early stage, scaling companies encompass – to drive true innovation, ambition and creativity.

