OneStream Expands Partnership with DISH Network to Unify Financial Systems and Processes

ROCHESTER, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream today announces its expanded partnership with DISH Network to unify its corporate performance management (CPM) solutions adding additional users to OneStream’s Intelligent Finance platform.

DISH, a Fortune 200 company serving approximately 19 million customers and generating nearly $18 billion in annual revenue in 2021, originally implemented OneStream’s platform in 2019 and has now expanded its OneStream Intelligent Finance platform user base in order to consolidate its CPM solutions for accounting and financial planning, analysis, account reconciliation, tracking and reporting purposes.

“OneStream proved to be an integral partner to not only replace our legacy systems, but to also streamline our financial processes with one unified platform,” said Kyle Bemis, SVP of Finance, DISH Network. “OneStream’s system provides the insights and data we need for agile decision-making while remaining flexible enough to grow with the company over time.”

“DISH is an ideal partner for digital innovation as we tackle critical financial processes together more effectively. We have worked together to address changing business needs over the past three years, effectively navigating unprecedented times while building the foundation for future growth,” said Chad Hart, SVP of North American Sales at OneStream. “It’s been a privilege to build this partnership over the years. We look forward to continuing to partner with DISH for years to come in order to drive greater value for their business.”

