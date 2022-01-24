Saviynt Enhances Enterprise Identity Cloud with New Integration Exchange and Bring Your Own Connector Framework

New Saviynt Exchange and Connector Framework Accelerates Time to Value and Extends Interoperability to Critical Enterprise Applications & Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Saviynt, a leading provider of intelligent identity governance solutions, today announced at the RSA 2022 Conference that customers, partners, and developers can now extend the capabilities and connectivity of the Saviynt Enterprise Identity Cloud to more than 100 applications and enterprise IT technologies through the new Saviynt Exchange. The exchange is now available in the Enterprise Identity Cloud platform for all Saviynt customers.

The Saviynt Exchange is a catalog of deep cloud and on-premises integrations designed to unlock new value from existing IT systems by providing visibility and increasing an organization’s ability to respond to critical security threats. The built-in integrations also simplify implementations by dramatically reducing the effort required to onboard and ingest usage and risk signals from critical enterprise applications and technology to improve risk-based access decision making. Saviynt’s rich catalog of pre-built integrations, templates, and innovative developer framework accelerates time to value, reduces the need for customization, and eliminates the high costs of traditional IAM deployments. Leveraging the library of pre-built integrations, customers can expect to reduce implementation timelines by as much as 70%.

“Enterprise IAM implementations traditionally take months or even years to complete and usually require complex customization and development to connect enterprise applications and technology,” said Vibhuti Sinha, chief product officer at Saviynt. “Saviynt has changed the paradigm, and our customers already see the benefits. Our exchange and connector framework is powered by Saviynt’s advanced Application Onboarding and Identity Bot capabilities, allowing customers to rapidly build a modern identity perimeter and connect it with critical enterprise technology from workforce software to healthcare records, elastic infrastructure, and everything in between.”

Fasttrack IAM Implementations with Saviynt Certified and Verified Integrations

Saviynt has tested, certified, and released dozens of deep integrations built in-house — and worked with third-party developers to verify new integrations on the exchange, ensuring seamless interoperability with Saviynt Enterprise Identity Cloud. There are currently more than 100 integrations available to customers today, with potential to add thousands more through collaboration with partners and third-party developers.

Featured integrations include:

Customers can now instantly connect cloud platforms, enterprise applications, databases and directories, cloud storage, collaboration tools, security solutions, and more to accelerate implementation timelines and stand up their identity & access management environments.

Build New Integrations with the Bring Your Own Connector (BYOC) Framework

Saviynt has also introduced the Bring Your Own Connector Framework, which helps customers accelerate development and build their own Saviynt connectors to meet specific organizational needs. Partners can use the new framework to create industry-specific integrations and deliver results to customers faster than ever.

To learn more about the Saviynt Exchange visit saviynt.com/integrations.

About Saviynt

Saviynt’s Enterprise Identity Cloud helps modern enterprises scale cloud initiatives and solve the toughest security and compliance challenges in record time. The company brings together identity governance (IGA), granular application access, cloud security, and privileged access to secure the entire business ecosystem and provide a frictionless user experience. For more information, please visit saviynt.com.

