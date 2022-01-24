SentinelOne Unveils Singularity Vulnerability Mapping for Autonomous Vulnerability Assessment and Remediation

AI-Powered Vulnerability Assessment, Prioritization, and Remediation Reduces Enterprise Risk

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced Singularity Vulnerability Mapping, delivering vulnerability assessment, prioritization and remediation at machine speed. Singularity Vulnerability Mapping leverages Ivanti’s unified IT platform and SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR to provide security teams with autonomous scanning capabilities to gain visibility across the enterprise network and remediate threats in a single click.

Today, security teams face more vulnerabilities – both software and hardware – as well as an influx of patches. As Log4j and ProxyLogon illustrate, attackers are quicker than ever before to utilize known vulnerabilities to compromise enterprise networks. This growing phenomenon puts an ever-increasing load on security and infrastructure teams to minimize enterprise risk. Singularity Vulnerability Mapping provides the right technology to put security teams ahead of proliferating vulnerabilities.

“Enterprises need a holistic vulnerability management solution starting at the endpoint,” said Mike Petronaci, VP Platform, SentinelOne. “IT and security teams have struggled with a slow, piecemeal approach for a long time, and now the shift to remote work has caused traditional network-based scanning technologies to be even less effective.”

Singularity Vulnerability Mapping couples Ranger’s IoT network discovery with Storyline Active Response’s (STAR) automated threat hunting, detection, and response to enable patch prioritization.

“Using Singularity Vulnerability Mapping, we’ve been able to consolidate the number of tools we use to run our patching program,” said Stacie Dennison, System Security Manager and Vice President, Woodforest Bank. “Our investment and use of Singularity XDR constantly evolves to more capabilities that allow us to do more in one place while improving our security posture. Efficiently identifying and patching vulnerabilities with Singularity XDR is a game changer.”

Leveraging SentinelOne’s patented behavioral AI, Singularity Vulnerability Mapping replaces legacy vulnerability assessment tools in a single agent, integrated directly in the Singularity XDR platform. Singularity Vulnerability Mapping provides patch recognition and the ability to roll back patches, empowering security teams to seamlessly reverse unauthorized changes.

“In the face of the ever-evolving attack landscape, legacy products hinder security teams’ effectiveness,” said Nir Montag, Product Director, SentinelOne. “Today’s security teams seek automation and consolidation of capabilities. Singularity Vulnerability Mapping enables security teams to do more at machine speed – continuously identifying vulnerabilities and remediating threats.”

To learn how Singularity Vulnerability Mapping delivers on SentinelOne’s commitment to a holistic approach to cybersecurity, request a demo: https://www.sentinelone.com/request-demo/

About SentinelOne



SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform.

Contacts

Press

Maryellen Sartori



fama PR for SentinelOne



P: 617-986-5035



E: [email protected]