SimSpace Wins 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Business Intelligence Group today announced that SimSpace has won the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Training category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe from a growing threat from hackers.

Within Skillwise, the SimSpace training platform, managers can view current training status and create structured training plans for team members, selecting from over 700 hours of graduate-level structured content modules. Modules for emerging threats like CurveBall, Dirty Pipe, Log4Shell, PrintNightmare, ProxyLogon, PwnKit, Zerologon provide both offensive and defensive tactics to better understand cyber vulnerabilities, exploits and remediation steps. In addition to career growth options, Skillwise also allows participants to self-select task and skill development tracks to bolster their personal capabilities, including threat hunting, penetration testing, malware analysis, digital forensics and more.

To evaluate and sharpen cybersecurity defenses and incident response playbooks, teams are further able to gain hands-on experience using live-fire exercises through Crucible™ Events. In addition to providing real-world simulated attacks from known APT groups, nation-state actors and insider threats, these events can scale to support single or multi-organization exercises.

“The current cybersecurity skills gap is presenting a significant challenge for organizations as they have to compete for the best cyber skills,” said Shaun Walsh, Vice President of Marketing, SimSpace. “The SimSpace cyber range takes cyber training and preparation to a new level and enables you and your teams to test themselves versus the latest threat intelligence-based and actionable simulations, build team confidence in our virtual cyber arena. We’re proud to receive the Fortress Award, as it validates our mission of helping organizations build confidence in their security talent, processes and technologies so they can defend against the threats of tomorrow.”

“We are so proud to name SimSpace as a winner in the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like SimSpace are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”

The SimSpace Cyber Range platform is trusted by organizations worldwide, including the US Department of Defense Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE), the Department of Homeland Security, and five of the 15 largest financial institutions in North America. For more information about the Skillwise capabilities or to request a demo, visit: https://www.simspace.com/skillwise.

About SimSpace

SimSpace delivers the most comprehensive cybersecurity risk management platform, instilling confidence in an organization’s cybersecurity talent and technologies. With SimSpace, security teams, operational processes, and environments are continuously tested, readily available, and optimally tuned to defend against advanced adversaries. SimSpace: Stand with Confidence. For more information, visit: www.simspace.com.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

