SIRP Wins 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AutomationResponse–The Business Intelligence Group today announced that SIRP has won the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Incident Response category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

The SIRP SOAR platform makes it easy for security teams to quickly realize value through our free integrations and automation playbooks that let you take your security investigations from manual to lightning speed in no time.

SIRP provides a powerful yet simple solution that applies risk scoring and context to accelerate your investigation and incident response time, instantly increase your team’s efficiency, and gain invaluable metrics to manage and continually improve your security operations performance.

Fortress Cyber Security Award reflects SIRP’s overall company growth and commitment to excellence in customer satisfaction, support and ease of use. “We are thrilled that we have been recognised by the Business Intelligence Group,” said Faiz Shuja, Co-Founder & CEO of SIRP Labs. “The award is a tribute to our hard work and commitment to providing the highest quality service and support for all our customers.”

“We are so proud to name SIRP as a winner in the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like SIRP are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”

For information about the SIRP please visit https://www.sirp.io.

For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards.

About SIRP www.sirp.io

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

