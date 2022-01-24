Forescout’s CyberMDX Wins 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Business Intelligence Group today announced that CyberMDX – a Forescout Company, the leader in automated cybersecurity, has won the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Leadership category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

Forescout, which acquired CyberMDX earlier this year, delivers continuous automated cybersecurity across IT, OT, IoT, and IoMT assets through its cloud-based Forescout Continuum Platform. By acquiring CyberMDX, Forescout expands upon its leading medical device security dedicated to protecting the quality care of health delivery worldwide. Its new Healthcare Security Suite provides asset visibility, network threat prevention, and operational analytics to IT, OT, IoT and IoMT connected devices. The solution also helps customers identify asset vulnerabilities, so they can quickly remediate the assets and prevent cyber incidents. The solution is also designed to integrate with customers’ existing environments through its scalable and easy-to-deploy architecture.

For healthcare organizations in today’s environment, maintaining an organization’s security framework is of the utmost importance. CyberMDX’s Healthcare Security Suite on the Continuum Platform supports its customers’ security frameworks by automating the continuous discovery, assessment and governance of all connected cyber assets to mitigate risk and drive business automation and efficiency.

“Joining Forescout enabled us to expand our ability to protect the things that protect human lives,” said Azi Cohen, former CEO at CyberMDX and now leading IoMT technology at Forescout. “With the surge in attacks on healthcare providers during the pandemic we focused on ways to give them more immediate and easily accessible help that spans their medical assets as well as traditional IT infrastructures. We innovated to deliver actionable choices to mitigate risks that were automated in the product. The team worked very hard to get that to market quickly so it’s especially satisfying to get this recognition.”

“We are so proud to name Forescout’s CyberMDX as a winner in the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Forescout are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”

For information on CyberMDX’s Healthcare Security Suite please visit https://www.forescout.com/solutions/healthcare/. For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards.

Forescout Technologies, Inc. delivers automated cybersecurity across the digital terrain, maintaining continuous alignment of customers’ security frameworks with their digital realities, including all asset types – IT, OT, IoT, IoMT. The Forescout Continuum Platform provides complete asset visibility, continuous compliance, network segmentation and a strong foundation for Zero Trust. For more than 20 years, Fortune 100 organizations and government agencies have trusted Forescout to provide automated cybersecurity at scale. Forescout arms customers with data-powered intelligence to accurately detect risks and quickly remediate cyberthreats without disruption of critical business assets.

