Seegrid Named in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Intralogistics Smart Robotics

Autonomous Mobile Robot Provider Recognized for Solutions That Address Supply Chain Pressures, Labor Challenges, and Rising Costs

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seegrid Corporation, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in Gartner “Market Guide for Intralogistics Smart Robotics” research report. Gartner, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, describes intralogistics smart robotics (ISRs) as a special class of flexible, intelligent, and often mobile intralogistics systems and cyber-physical systems that leverage embedded sensors and AI technologies to sense their surroundings, operate and complete tasks, and communicate with intelligent software.





Seegrid was profiled in the transport AMRs category which is defined as specialized vehicles that efficiently and flexibly automate tasks within warehouses and plants. The purpose of the Gartner report is to inform automation decision makers of the key capabilities and attributes of advanced ISRs, as well as considerations for selection. Gartner reports significant growing interest in flexible automation and adoption of intelligent mobile robots within warehouse, distribution, and manufacturing environments.

“Many factors are driving demand for greater automation, including consumer and competitive pressures, growing labor constraints, and rising costs,” wrote Dwight Klappich, a Gartner Vice President Analyst. “By 2026, we expect the majority of large enterprises in product-centric businesses will have adopted smart robots in their warehouse operations.”

“We believe that being included in the Gartner Market Guide as a Representative Vendor is reflective of how Seegrid AMRs reliably perform in complex industrial environments with human-like agility, intelligence, and flexibility,” said Jim Rock, Chief Executive Officer of Seegrid. “It reinforces that our mobile automation solutions are valued by top global brands across the supply chain.”

Seegrid recently received Frost & Sullivan’s Technology Innovation Award, was named the #4 most innovative robotics company in the world by Fast Company, and earned recognition as the #1 AMR provider in the US and #1 market leader in tow tractor AMRs worldwide by Interact Analysis, an international market research authority for the supply chain automation industry.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Seegrid

Seegrid combines autonomous mobile robots, enterprise software, and best-in-class services for a complete, connected material handling automation solution. With millions of autonomous production miles driven and zero personnel safety incidents, Seegrid Palion AMRs are reliable, flexible, and proven. The world’s largest manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics companies rely on Seegrid to automate material flow in highly complex environments. From project design through deployment, change management, user training, and data-driven consultation, material flow is both safe and optimized, accelerating automation initiatives today and into the future.

To access Seegrid images, visit: seegrid.com/media

Contacts

Beth Peck



[email protected]

412-379-4500