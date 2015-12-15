Dacor Debuts an Expanded Appliance Offering at PCBC 2022, Continuing Its Commitment to Evolving the Luxury Market Through Precision Performance, Elevated Design and Innovation

The prestigious luxury home appliance brand optimizes its distinguished portfolio with expanded offerings in cooking and ventilation hoods.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DacorKitchen—Dacor, a leading luxury appliance brand, announces today the debut of new and expanded appliance offerings during the Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC), being held from June 22 – 23, 2022. Designed to create a truly distinctive home, Dacor presents an expanded lineup of luxury appliances infused with innovation that elevates the art of living well.





The immersive showcase highlights the depth and versatility of Dacor appliances, demonstrating the brand’s responsiveness to the evolving needs of homeowners, while consistently delivering beautifully designed products made for luxury living. Addressing a heightened desire for interactivity, Dacor continues to deliver a refined portfolio of appliances infused with precision performance through its award-winning technological advancements to help create exciting moments and inspire creativity.

“As our landscape continues to evolve, Dacor is committed to going beyond what looks good to provide discerning customers, designers and builders with a luxury appliance portfolio that is distinctive,” said Geraldine Morrison, Executive Director at Dacor. “Features including a touch screen interface, steam cooking, full stainless steel interior refrigerators and guided cooking result in an enhanced customer experience only Dacor can offer.”

Highlights and new introductions include:

The all-new 48” and 30” Transitional Series Ranges being released in Q1 2023 include advanced and elevated features with a flexible and timeless design. The 48” Range features a 7” LCD touch screen and includes Chef mode guided cooking. Both ranges include Wi-Fi connectivity and feature powerful four-part convection for even heat distribution while simmer sear burners provide additional convenience for quickly boiling water, or maintaining a gentle simmer.



and being released in Q1 2023 include advanced and elevated features with a flexible and timeless design. The 48” Range features a 7” LCD touch screen and includes Chef mode guided cooking. Both ranges include Wi-Fi connectivity and feature powerful four-part convection for even heat distribution while simmer sear burners provide additional convenience for quickly boiling water, or maintaining a gentle simmer. Debuting this month are Dacor’s powerful ventilation solutions and include a new Pro-Canopy Wall Hood, Hood Liner, Pro-Canopy Wall Hood and Chimney Wall Hood. The new ventilation includes built-in LED strip lighting and Dacor’s ConnectOn auto-responsive technology which activates a four-speed fan in conjunction with the cooktop, providing powerful performance and convenience.



and The new ventilation includes built-in LED strip lighting and Dacor’s ConnectOn auto-responsive technology which activates a four-speed fan in conjunction with the cooktop, providing powerful performance and convenience. The 24” Built-In Wine Dispenser and 24” Wine Integrated Wine Cellar offer varying temperature zones, which can be adjusted remotely, and help perfectly preserve white wine, red wine, or other liquors. Built-in technology includes LED lighting to avoid UV radiation and argon gas technology to keep open bottles fresh for up to 60 days.



Discover the most advanced way to preserve food through revolutionary innovations like MetalCool interior and a FreshZone drawer, as seen in the 42” Built-In French Door. Precise cooling technology maintains consistent performance, reducing temperature fluctuation to keep food fresh longer.



The 48” Contemporary Dual-Fuel Steam Range is a true masterpiece in design with revolutionary features such as a tilted Wi-Fi enabled 7” touch screen, and a multi-functional oven which is complemented by Dacor’s Chef Mode for a guided cooking experience to help each at-home Chef reach their full potential.

Dacor’s participation and introductions at PCBC 2022 comes after a year of record-breaking growth, which has firmly positioned the brand as a luxury appliance leader. As Dacor’s brand promise states – Life and Luxury, Connected – they are committed to providing distinctive products for the luxury and connected home which elevate the art of living well.

ABOUT DACOR

Dacor is a leading luxury home appliance brand known for building distinctive appliances rooted in style and driven by innovation delivering elevated connections, every day. For additional information, please visit Dacor.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

