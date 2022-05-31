Qraft AI ETFs Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary of Flagship ETF QRFT

Milestone distinguishes Qraft as a leader in bringing ETFs powered by artificial intelligence to the asset management industry

NEW YORK & SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AMOM #AI–Qraft Technologies, which is leading the charge in funds actively managed by artificial intelligence (AI), celebrates the three-year anniversary of their flagship ETF, the Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSE: QRFT).

Launched in May 2019, QRFT seeks to capitalize on the firm’s proprietary AI capabilities to deliver alpha. QRFT provides investors with distinctive broad multi-factor exposure — value, momentum, quality, low volatility and size — within the U.S. large-cap stock universe, while offering a level of value-add via stock selection powered by its core AI model.

QRFT boasts a 5-star Morningstar Rating™, awarded to strategies whose risk-adjusted returns fall within the top 10% relative to category peers. QRFT’s standardized performance can be found here.

“QRFT serves as an example of how artificial intelligence can be applied to investment decisions and help deliver value for investors who seek to tap the potential of immense computing power,” says Marcus Kim, founder and CEO of Qraft Technologies. “Over the past three years, our ETFs have offered advisors and investors an alternative solution to traditional actively managed investment products, and we continue to see a bright future for AI technology and its many applications in the asset management space.”

“We’re proud to have surpassed the three-year milestone with QRFT — which has outperformed its primary benchmark since inception — and we continue to deliver AI-enabled solutions for the asset management industry,” says Robert Nestor, U.S. CEO of Qraft Technologies. “Our funds deliver accessibility and the upside potential of machine learning and deep learning to a market hungry for technological advancement. We see AI as a disruptor for the industry, with its incredible analytical capabilities catapulting investment opportunities forward.”

In addition to QRFT, the Qraft AI-Enhanced ETF fund family includes the Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE: AMOM), the Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSE:HDIV), and the Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF (NYSE: NVQ).

About Qraft

Qraft is an invest-tech company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in security selection and asset allocation. Founded in South Korea in 2016, Qraft uses AI techniques, including machine learning and deep learning, to advance the scope, scale and speed of investment decision-making, globally. In addition to four AI ETFs listed on the NYSE (tickers: QRFT, AMOM, HDIV, NVQ), Qraft offers portfolio construction and model management solutions powered by AI that have been adopted by major financial institutions around the world.

Qraft AI ETFs provide actively managed exposure to U.S. large cap stocks by enabling artificial intelligence to manage the security-selection process. Our innovative approach includes human oversight to complement the superior processing and analytical depth delivered by AI.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1-855-973-7880 or visit our website at www.qraftaietf.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The Funds are subject to numerous risks including but not limited to: Equity Risk, Sector Risk, Large Cap Risk, Management Risk, and Trading Risk. The Funds rely heavily on a proprietary artificial intelligence selection model as well as data and information supplied by third parties that are utilized by such model. To the extent the model does not perform as designed or as intended, the Fund’s strategy may not be successfully implemented and the Funds may lose value. Additionally, the funds are non-diversified, which means that they may invest more of their assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if they were a diversified fund. As a result, each Fund may be more exposed to the risks associated with and developments affecting an individual issuer or a smaller number of issuers than a fund that invests more widely. A new or smaller fund’s performance may not represent how the fund is expected to or may perform in the long term if and when it becomes larger and has fully implemented its investment strategies. Read the prospectus for additional details regarding risks.

QRFT’s 5-star Morningstar Rating™ is based on 3 Year Risk-Adjusted Return Rank among the Large Growth category (1,142 funds) as of May 31, 2022.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or “star rating”, is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product’s monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods.

©2022 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results

